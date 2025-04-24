Top NXT Star Being Considered For WWE Main Roster Call-Up

Cory Hayes of Bodyslam.net reports that top WWE NXT star Tony D’Angelo is being considered for a call-up to the main roster after playing a crucial role in the NXT brand for three years.

There is currently no information regarding the timeline for D’Angelo’s call-up or which brand he will join, but updates will be provided as they become available.

During this past weekend’s NXT Stand & Deliver event, D’Angelo and The D’Angelo Family suffered a defeat against DarkState, following a betrayal by Stacks, who turned on The Don.