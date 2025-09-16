WWE Raw 9/15 Producers & Writers For WrestlePalooza ‘Go-Home’ Episode

WWE always has help putting together their weekly WWE Raw and SmackDown shows.

Featured below is a list of producers and writers who helped put together the Monday, September 15, 2025 episode of WWE Raw, which was held at MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. and served as the “go-home show” for the WWE WrestlePalooza special this Saturday.

Producers:

* Opening shots: Bobby Roode

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez: Petey Williams

* Penta vs. Kofi Kingston and Penta attack: Shane Helms

* Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, AJ Lee: Michael Hayes

* Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano: Abyss & KennyDykstra

* IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer: Jason Jordan

* LA Knight & Jimmy Uso vs. The Vision: Bobby Roode & Michael Hayes

Writers:

* Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, LA Knight: Chad Barbash & John Trowbridge

* Stephanie Vaquer, Adam Pearce, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley segments: Bryan Yang & Kirsten Koedding

* Dominik Mysterio interview: ames Curtin & Mike Mirabile

* Lyra Valkyria: Ben Saccoccio

* Judgment Day: Brian Parise

