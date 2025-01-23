WWE Raw Match & Segment Producers For 1/20 Episode

Featured below is a list of producers that worked on matches and segments included on the January 20 WWE Raw on Netflix broadcast from Dallas, TX.

* “Main Event” Jey Uso promo with Gunther: Michael Hayes

* Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston: Shawn Daivari & Shane Helms

* Bayley vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan

* Penta vs. Pete Dunne: Bobby Roode & Jamie Noble

* Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective: Petey Williams

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: Abyss

* Dark Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes: Abyss

(H/T: Fightful Select)