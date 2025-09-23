WWE Raw Rating For WrestlePalooza Go-Home Show Revealed (9/15/2025)

WWE Raw on September 15 drew 2.6 million global views on the streaming service, with a total of 5.3 million hours watched.

This was good enough to land the show at number seven on Netflix’s global rankings for the week.

The September 8 edition of WWE Raw one week earlier also pulled in 2.6 million global views, though hours watched came in slightly lower at 5.1 million. That episode finished at number eight worldwide on the platform.

Last Monday’s WWE Raw show on 9/15 served as the final red brand “go-home show” for the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN historic special event, with a CM Punk & AJ Lee and Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch face-to-face segment.