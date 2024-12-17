WWE Raw returns tonight, live at 8/7c on USA Network from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, December 16, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on the USA Network from 8-10pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – DECEMBER 16, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque gets us started, and then Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show as we see various Superstar arrival shots.

CM Punk & Seth “Freakin'” Rollins Kick Off This Week’s Show

From there, we shoot inside the TD Garden in Boston, where the familiar sounds of Living Colour’s Cult of Personality plays to bring out “The Best in the World” CM Punk to kick off this week’s show. He settles inside the squared circle, his music dies down and fans loudly chant his name.

Punk tells fans to be careful because some people might get mad that they are chanting his name. He points out the balls a fan in the crowd wearing a New York jersey in Boston has. He then brings up Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and how he’s been in a bad mood, because he’s right, he has been thinking of him lately.

He takes a shot at Rollins dress style, saying he dresses like Liberace, and says he knows at some point his stupid music is going to hit and he’s going to come out and interrupt him. He says dressing like Liberace doesn’t make him Liberace. He thinks Liberace is cool.

He says wearing a pair of Elton John shades doesn’t make him Elton John, and putting on a pair of wrestling boots doesn’t make Rollins a CM Punk. He brings up Rollins asking him to train him for free many years ago. He says now he’s willing to give him the wrestling lesson of his life — for free. He gets fans to chant his name, knowing it’s going to get him to come out. And it does.

Rollins comes out through the crowd without any music and chants Punk’s name. Punk says that’s where he belongs, out there with the rest of the CM Punk fans. Rollins then walks through the crowd towards the barricade while saying he’s got more WrestleMania main events then he’ll ever have. “And that’s a fact, Phil!”

This brings Punk out of the ring. He hops the barricade and the two engage in a wild firefight fist-exchange until a bunch of officials come out to break them up. Punk then breaks free and they brawl again until they are broken up. Rollins then breaks free and they fight until they’re separated again. They end up in the ring brawling again until once more they are broken apart.

Backstage With The Judgment Day

Backstage, we see The Judgment Day in their clubhouse. Finn Balor asks why he was left alone last week. Morgan says they’ll have his back and JD McDonagh’s tonight when they defend their tag-team titles against The War Raiders. Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio head off together.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Inside the arena again, the theme for Imperium hits and out comes Ludwig Kaiser for his big title opportunity. He heads to the ring to a bunch of boos from the Boston crowd, as poses on the ropes as the show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Rollins throwing a fit backstage as Adam Pearce catches up with him. Rollins demands a fight with CM Punk. Pearce says if they can stop being at each other’s throats for 10 minutes, he can do his job. Rollins yells at him to do his job.

Pearce walks off. Rollins turns around and sees Drew McIntyre. The two exchange words about respect and Roman Reigns and CM Punk. After this wraps up, we head back inside the TD Garden where the dogs start barking, as WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker makes his way out for his title defense.

After the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running, we see these two begin to get after it. Kaiser slaps Breakker and Breakker can be audibly heard yelling, “What’s with everybody and this slapping crap?!” He builds up a head of steam and starts sprinting the ropes for a big Steiner-Line.

The show heads into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues. When the show returns, Breakker is still in the offensive lead, dominating the challenger until Kaiser lands a big kick and starts to focus on the arm of Breakker after poking him in the eye.