WWE Raw Results – December 2, 2024

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from Everett, Washington with the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event.

On tap for tonight’s show is CM Punk kicking things off in a commercial-free first 30 minutes, New Day 10-Year Anniversary Celebration, Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth, Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament.

WWE RAW RESULTS 12/2/24

WWE RAW RESULTS 12/2/24

WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together. gets us started, and then Joe Tessitore introduces a video package recapping WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn Kick Off This Week’s Show

When the package wraps up, we see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods making separate arrivals. CM Punk then shows up and the camera follows him as he shakes hands with “Main Event” Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.

The camera follows him as he continues heading all the way to the ring. Punk talks about being in better shape coming out of WarGames than he did coming out of Hell In A Cell. He mentions taking care of Drew McIntyre in one and helping out his friend Paul Heyman in the other.

Punk says he knows what the future holds. He stands on the middle rope and points. There is nothing there. He asks if we can see it. He says he can see it. His whole career people said they couldn’t see it for him. There may not be a sign, but he can see it. He knows what the future holds.

He says there’s multiple roads to get there and multiple ways to “finish your story.” He says maybe Royal Rumble. Maybe Elimination Chamber. He says the good news is he has a favor or two in his pocket to get where he needs to go. As he continues talking, he is cut off by the theme music of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Rollins tells Punk he should’ve knocked him out the same night he returned. He said he had a chance at Hell In a Cell, but took pity on Punk. That was his mistake. He says nothing is stopping him from doing it tonight. Punk says Rollins talks too much and doesn’t listen. He’s done with his personal issues.

Rollins says this is his personal issue and shoves Punk on his ass. He asks if it’s his business now. Punk takes a fake legitimate swing at Rollins and the two briefly scuffle before Sami Zayn and Jey Uso run down to make the save. Rollins taunts Jey, prompting Zayn to speak up. Zayn says you don’t get to talk to Jey like that.

Rollins says he’s right. Jey is family. He apologizes. He’s worked up. He says Jey is family, but Sami isn’t. What’s Sami’s excuse? Rollins and Zayn then go down memory lane about how close they are and how Roman Reigns hasn’t changed.

Zayn calls Rollins naïve. Rollins says Zayn is gullible and stupid. Zayn tells Rollins he seems frustrated. He has no problem helping him get out that frustration in the ring tonight. If that’s how he wants it. Rollins says if that’s how you want it, fine by me and walks off. Intense opener.

Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

We see the post-Survivor Series parking lot brawl between Damian Priest and The Judgment Day, and then we shoot to The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Finn Balor boasts about doing what Dominik Mysterio couldn’t, which is handle Damian Priest.

Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship is officially announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14. Inside the arena, Damage CTRL make their way out. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are out next.

The bell sounds. Rodriguez and Sane kick things off for their respective teams. Rodriguez jumps into the early offensive lead and then tags in Liv, who picks up where she left off after Rodriguez powerbombs Morgan onto Sane.

After some more back-and-forth action, Rodriguez hits her finisher for the pin fall victory. Once the match wraps up, Rodriguez and Morgan continue beating down SKY until Rhea Ripley runs out and makes the save.

Winners: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Backstage With Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & GUNTHER

Backstage, we catch up with The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, who catch up with WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. Balor says GUNTHER should’ve thanked him, not kicked him, for helping him walk out of WWE Survivor Series with his title in-tact.

GUNTHER says he had a rough time leading up to that night and needed to win on his own, and Balor robbed him of that. Dom-Dom speaks up, leading to GUNTHER challenging him to a match.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament

Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance

We are shown the complete bracket for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Inside the arena, Dakota Kai makes her way to the ring. Shayna Baszler is out next, followed by Katana Chance. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with first round action in the tourney.

Chance gets off to a good start, knocking Baszler and Kai out to the floor at ringside and hitting a big dive through the ropes. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action, with Baszler seemingly getting close to pulling off the win via her rear-naked choke, when Chance hits a big high spot and pins her for the win to advance.

Winner and ADVANCING: Katana Chance

The New Day 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

An elaborate video package is shown covering the ten-year legacy of The New Day in WWE. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are shown walking backstage, as their 10-year anniversary celebration is up next. We shoot to a quick WWE Shop holiday merchandise segment with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, and then we cut to a commercial break.

When we return, Adam Pearce is in the ring, which is decked out in New Day gear and garb. We also have the infamous giant Booty O’s cereal box at the entrance. Pearce welcomes Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to the ring for The New Day’s celebration. Woods and Kingston walk to the ring and take in all of the New Day decorations and memorabilia littered in the ring and on the way to the ring.

Pearce congratulates Woods and Kingston and starts a “New Day Rocks” chant. Woods starts by saying being successful in the WWE for 10 years and getting to this point is more than he could have dreamed so he wants to say thank you to each and everyone of the universe there.

Kingston says it’s been a hell of a ride and he never dreamed they would have achieved as much as they have. Kingston thanks the WWE Universe as well, and Woods says they wanted to come out here and say this face to face and what he’s about to say isn’t anyone’s fault. He says they have nothing but love for everyone. Kingston says after a lot of thinking he and Woods have decided. Before he can continue, Big E’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring.

Big E. gets in the ring and addresses everyone – he says he can’t thank everyone enough and he wishes he was here under different circumstances. He says the turmoil between Kingston and Woods troubled his soul. He says they’ve always only had each other – he says they’re brothers and always had each other’s back.

Big E. says they’ve built something that means so much to a lot of people. He says until he’s medically cleared he will be here to remind them who they are and he will be here every single week and serve as their manager and be by them like they were for him when he got injured. Woods asks Big E, why now? Why is he doing this now? After watching them fall apart for so many months, now he wants to come back?

Woods tells E that E left them. Kingston agrees that E left them both, so what if he broke his neck. He compares Big E to Stone Cold, Kurt Angle and Edge who have broken their necks and have come back, but E didn’t come back… E left them. Kingston says E could have come back a long while ago – Woods says after his injury he came back as quickly as he could for E. Kingston says E chose his new life, his new projects, and his new girlfriend over them.

Woods tells E he’s a burden to them as everyone tells them that they miss E but obviously, E doesn’t miss them. Kingston says the New Days’ philosophy has always been about being brothers but E chose himself over his brothers. Woods says E will never be medically cleared so why doesn’t E get out of the ring and go back to his new life and they’ll call him if they need him.

E tells Woods and Kingston that they can fix this and goes in for a hug and Kingston pushes him aside. A disheartened Big E leaves the ring while Kingston and Woods stare at each other in the ring and both join hands to a series of boos. We head to another commercial break. Very, very intense stuff.

GUNTHER vs. Dominik Mysterio

We return to Karrion Kross talking about The Wyatt Sicks going too far last week by attacking Scarlett. He wants all of them in the ring next week to deal with things. We return inside the arena, where Dominik Mysterio and GUNTHER make their respective ring walks.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Surprisingly enough, Dom-Dom jumps off into a strong offensive lead, hitting GUNTHER with multiple diving splashes on the floor as we head into an early mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Dom is still actually dominating the action. He’s blasting the chop-master himself with multiple chops. GUNTHER’s chest looks to be bleeding. Dom hits a big top-rope frog splash for a close two-count. Literally seconds later, GUNTHER takes over and Donkey Kong’s Dom-Dom en route to victory.

After the match, Finn Balor attacks GUNTHER and leaves him laying. He tells Dom-Dom, “Watch and learn kid.” He heads to the top-rope and hits a second Coup de Grace. He climbs up and hits a third. He takes GUNTHER’s title and throws it over his laid out body.

Winner: GUNTHER

R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne

Backstage, Cathy Kelley is standing by with Pete Dunne. She nearly brings up the Butch name until “The Bruiserweight” stops her. He says so this is clear, tonight is it Pete Dunne versus R-Truth.

In the background, we hear some commotion. We catch up to the scene and see “Main Event” Jey Uso holding the back of his head. Adam Pearce calls for help. Medics rush to the scene as we head to a commercial break.

When we return, Dunne and Truth made their way to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go. Dunne runs after Truth but Truth dodges it and then Dunne takes him down. Dunne stomps in Truth’s fingers and then stomps on Truth’s head.

Dunne chokes out Truth and gives Truth some boots and kicks. Dunne mounts Truth and unloads and bunch of punches. Dunne gets distracted by the audience calling him Butch, and Truth rolls up Dunne for the win.

Winner: R-Truth

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Sami Zayn

It’s main event time!

But first, we shoot backstage where Cathy Kelley catches up with Bron Breakker backstage. Ludwig Kaiser comes by and says he was so close to winning the title. Kaiser says it doesn’t matter because he put an end to Sheamus like he promised.

And now there is nothing stopping him from bringing the IC title to Imperium. Breakker says he’ll make sure Pearce makes the match and says he can’t wait to take Kaiser apart. Breakker tells Kaiser to break free from Gunther as his stock is falling fast.

Adam Pearce is texting backstage – Sami Zayn asks him for answers as to what happened Jey Uso. Zayn says he knows who did it and he will go whip his ass in the middle of the ring, and we go to commercial break.

Backstage, Finn Balor asks Adam Pearce for his title match against Gunther. Pearce tells Balor they’ll face each other at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He also mentions needing to talk next week about his “other title match,” presumably a tag-team title defense.

Inside the arena, Sami Zayn and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins make their respective ring walks for our final match of the evening. The crowd is on fire for this one. The bell sounds and off we go. Zayn takes the early offensive lead, dumping Rollins out to the floor as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, Rollins starts taking over. Outside of the ring, a defiant Zayn slaps Rollins and yells that he knows he’s the one who attacked Jey earlier. He slaps him again and Rollins begins beating him down some more. Zayn fights back as fans chant “Sami Uso!”

Zayn heads out and grabs a steel chair. He heads back in the ring and points and yells at Rollins. “I know it was you!” Rollins yells back that it wasn’t him. He says he wouldn’t do that. Rollins says to ask his buddy CM Punk. “Use your head!”

Sami throws the chair out of the ring after a long hesitation. As soon as he does, he turns around and Rollins grabs him and rolls him up for the win. He looks at Sami and the two exchange an intense stare. Rollins calmly tries telling Zayn again he didn’t do it.

“You need to start using your head!” he tells Zayn before walking off as Tessitore questions on commentary who did attack Jey. As soon as Zayn turns around he walks into a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre. He stares down a laid out Zayn as fans react to his shocking return. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Seth “Freakin'” Rollins