WWE Monday Night Raw goes down for the last time on the USA Network tonight from a sold out Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour red brand prime time program is Chad Gable vs. Otis, R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne, CM Punk and Seth “Freakin’” Rollins Under One Roof, Damian Priest & The War Raiders vs. Judgment Day, plus Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark in the Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinals.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, December 30, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on the USA Network from 8-10pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – DECEMBER 30, 2024

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Raw results from Houston, TX.