WWE Raw takes place live this evening, Monday, January 13, 2025, at 8/7c on Netflix from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Scheduled for tonight’s show Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai to crown the first-ever WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest in a Street Fight, Chad Gable vs. “A Mystery Luchador,” Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, as well as appearances by CM Punk, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, January 13, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – JANUARY 13, 2025

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque kicks things off as always.

We then shoot inside the SAP Center in San Jose, CA., as Michael Cole informs us that the venue has hosted WWE Raw 22 times in the past, and even the 1998 WWE Royal Rumble won by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. A cool drone camera shot is shown, swooping around the SAP Center, right in front of Pat McAfee and throughout the crowd.

CM Punk, Seth Rollins & Drew McIntyre Kick Off This Week’s Show

From there, Cole sends us into a recap video package looking back at last week’s historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut show from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. After it wraps up, we see a vehicle pulling up to the SAP Center. Fans are chanting “CM Punk! CM Punk!” in the background.

CM Punk pops out of the vehicle and the crowd noise grows. He begins walking into the building and to the curtain for the entrance, where the radio glitch is heard, followed by the familiar sounds of Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality.” As the music plays, “The Best in the World” heads to the ring to kick off this week’s show.

Punk asks if we saw last week’s show, the debut on Netflix. Fans cheer. He asks if we saw him beat Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. Fans cheer again. He says he has a lot on his plate, but Rollins isn’t on it any longer. He talks about his long-awaited return after ten years to WWE. He even drops a “You can’t see me” gesture while talking, just to throw in a reference to John Cena.

He talks about seeing the massive WrestleMania sign in the crowd, even though one isn’t there right now. He once again brings up Cena in a cute-worded fashion, playing on his catchphrase as he talks directly into the camera. He brings up Cena declaring himself for Royal Rumble. He then declares himself for the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble.

As he continues to talk, he is cut off by Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, who also goes on to declare himself for the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match. The two bicker back-and-forth a bit, before Drew McIntyre comes out and talks to them from the entrance stage. He too declares for the Royal Rumble match.

Chad Gable vs. Penta

After the newsworthy opening segment wraps up, the theme for Chad Gable hits and the American Made member makes his way out. As he heads to the ring for our first match of the evening, we shift gears and head into our first commercial break of the show.

When the show returns, Cole reads a live ad about a WWE charitable effort to support victims of the California Wildfire issues. We then return inside the SAP Center, where former AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo makes his way out to the ring for his highly-anticipated WWE in-ring debut.

The bell sounds and off we go. The crowd goes nuts for Penta before they even touch. Gable starts with getting Penta in a wrist lock and Penta slaps Gable in a headlock. Gable gets Penta down with a Russian Leg Sweep and into a headlock. Penta counters out and rolls up Gable and Gable rolls up Penta.

We see some arm-drags by both men to each other and a quick cover by Gale and kick out by Penta. Gable punches out Penta in the corner and swings him to the other end and runs into a superkick. Penta takes down Gable and hits a leg drop – Gable runs out of the ring and runs in and hits an Angle Slam on Penta.

Gable punches Penta in the corner and Penta kicks Gable and does a handstand swinging kick into Gable’s sternum. Gable punches Penta in the face hits a German Suplex on the apron to Penta. Gable sets up Penta’s leg around the ring post and smashes his knee into the ring post. Gable works on Penta’s left leg over and over again.

Gable hits a back suplex and covers for a two count. Gable gets on the top rope and goes for a flying headbutt and misses. Penta kicks Gable and runs at Gable and Gable throws Penta into the turnbuckle. Gable and Penta exchange open handed chops to each other and Penta kicks Gable and hits a sling-blade on Gable.

Gable gets launched out of the ring, and Penta comes at him with flying Swanton over the top rope on to Gable who is outside the ring. Back in the ring, Penta hits a high cross body and kicks Gable in the corner. Penta nails Gable with a backstabber and covers for a near fall.

Penta kicks Gable and Gable comes back with a German Suplex and covers for a near fall. Gable gets punched on the top rope and Gable slaps an arm bar on the ropes to Penta. Penta takes out Gable with a head-scissor take down and hits a Mexican Destroyer on Gable and covers for a near fall.

Penta kicks Gable who comes back with a dragon screw. Gable locks an ankle lock on Penta. Penta counters Gable’s hold and slaps him into an arm bar. Penta hits the Penta Driver for the win in an impressive and exciting debut. After the match, Jackie Redmond interviews Penta in the ring. He ends up taking the mic and cutting a promo in broken English and then in Spanish.

Winner: Penta

Backstage With The Judgment Day & Pure Fusion Collective

Backstage, we see Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and Carlito hanging out when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez approaches them. Balor and Morgan talk briefly when Dominik Mysterio walks up with his head down and flowers in his hand. Balor tells Morgan she’s got someone to talk to.

Dom-Dom tries apologizing, but Liv says it’s fine. She then starts cheerfully giving him orders, like getting her bags, getting Raquel’s, and having the car valet ready for when it’s time to leave. Balor also gives him a bit of a cold-shoulder, refusing his help during his Street Fight against Damian Priest later tonight, telling him to instead hang back.

Cathy Kelley catches up with The Pure Fusion Collective. PFC says they get disrespected and no one cares, and when they disrespect people it’s an issue. What they did to Kairi Sane isn’t just a message for Damage CTRL but it’s for the whole women’s roster.

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Back inside the SAP Center, we hear the familiar sounds of Sheamus’ theme. Out comes “The Celtic Warrior” ask Pat McAfee, in trademark animated fashion, proclaims it “FIGHT NIGHT …BABY!” As Sheamus settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

When we return, UFC legend and ESPN analyst and host Daniel Cormier is shown sitting in the front row in a cameo appearance. Bron Breakker is also shown sitting in the crowd. Ludwig Kaiser makes his way out and the bell sounds to get this one started.