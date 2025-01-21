The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2025 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

WWE Raw takes place live this evening, Monday, January 20, 2025, at 8/7c on Netflix from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s show is Seth “Freakin’” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective, The New Day vs. TBA, appearances by JBL, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Lyra Valkyria and more.

WWE RAW RESULTS – JANUARY 20, 2025

WWE RAW RESULTS – JANUARY 20, 2025

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show as we see arrival shots of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk and others.

Nia Jax Attacks Rhea Ripley

During the arrivals shots, we see Rhea Ripley entering the building when she is ambushed from behind by Nia Jax, who viciously beats her down. Adam Pearce runs up yelling for a medic.

“Main Event” Jey Uso, GUNTHER Kick Off This Week’s Show

Inside the arena, Michael Cole welcomes us to the show and introduces his fill-in color commentator for tonight, Wade Barrett, who will be filling in for Pat McAfee. “Main Event” Jey Uso is introduced and he makes his way through the crowd as Cole does the “YEET!” wave like a total tool at ringside.

Uso settles in the ring to a berserk crowd. He gets on the mic and talks about how he’s going to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend. GUNTHER’s theme hits to cut him off. Out comes the champion to join him in the ring.

GUNTHER calls Uso a dork acting like the mascot of WWE. He says he’s a useful idiot who drops everything for Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn and even Cody Rhodes. He says his words and actions don’t match. Uso says as usual, he’s right. He is a mascot, and the fans are his team.

He says he’s gonna respect him, because only one of them has been in the main event of WrestleMania, and it ain’t GUNTHER. GUNTHER attacks Uso, but Uso fights back and gets the better of things. GUNTHER heads to the back with Uso staring him down from the ring as his theme plays again.

Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston

Backstage, The New Day are shown walking when they approach JBL. They say he of all people can relate to what they’re going through. They mention him doing commentary for Kofi Kingston’s match later. They try and bribe him with money, but JBL ends up mocking them until they realize he’s not on their side at all.

Inside the arena, Rey Mysterio’s theme hits and the WWE Hall of Fame legend heads to the ring for the first match of the evening. As he settles in the ring, the show heads into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, some Bull Riders are shown in the crowd, and JBL takes his spot at commentary.

The New Day come out cutting off their music and cutting a heel promo. The bell sounds and our opening contest gets underway. We then shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Rey pulls off the victory, only to be attacked afterwards. The LWO run out to make the save.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Come To The Ring

We see footage of Penta’s highly-touted debut on last week’s show, and then shoot backstage, where Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers are standing for an interview.

Gable talks about having issues with Penta and Rey Mysterio, and mentions having someone who knows a thing or two about luchadors, Dominik Mysterio. The Creed Brothers send a message to The War Raiders and make it clear they’re coming after the titles.

Sami Zayn is shown walking backstage. He’s coming to the ring next. On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return, Jackie Redmond catches up with Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

She talks to them about The Wyatt Sicks moving to SmackDown and The Miz not being here tonight. She asks Kross what he’s looking to accomplish this year and Kross calls out Rollins, Punk and Zayn.

Sami Zayn comes out to the ring and thanks the crowd for singing his theme song. He says he’s not here to beat around the bush. He’s spoken to Adam Pearce and will be entering the Royal Rumble. He says Seth Rollins telling him to do things for himself it’s opened a lot of thoughts in his head.

The young Sami Zayn, he thinks of only the few people who get to be WWE Superstars and he says he’s finally a top guy in WWE. He says the other top guys have won the World Title but he hasn’t. He says he doesn’t need the championship, he wants it, so he’s going to take it.

This hits a chord with Kevin Owens as he makes his way out to the ring. Zayn says it was only a matter of time Owens would do this. Zayn says he knows how Owens is pissed with people helping Reigns so he’s ready for it. Owens says he was upset and didn’t understand it but he started thinking and the situations were different.

Zayn and Reigns have history, just like he and Zayn have history and that Zayn forgave Owens just like he forgave Reigns because Zayn is a good person. Owens tells Zayn they’re like brothers and that’s why he’s here to tell him that Zayn can and will win the Royal Rumble because he deserves it.

He says after Zayn does this they can do one more thing together and that’s main event WrestleMania one on one. He tells Zayn this can only happen if he comes out Royal Rumble the champion. Owens says he has Zayn’s back and he knows he’ll walk out of the Rumble as a champ because he knows Zayn has his back. He says he knows when he needs Zayn, Zayn will be there and leaves the ring.

Sheamus & Bron Breakker Backstage

Cathy Kelley talks to Sheamus backstage and Sheamus says he’s been chasing that IC Title and will obtain it at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Bron Breakker comes by and tells Sheamus that the IC Title is his and he will beat up Sheamus. Sheamus pushes Breakker who laughs and walks away.

Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Bayley walks backstage and stretches. Nia Jax walks backstage. We head to a quick commercial break. When the show returns, Jackie Redmond catches up with Ludwig Kaiser where Kaiser talks about being superior and how he’ll become champion.

Inside the arena, Bayley and Nia Jax each make their respective ring entrances. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with women’s one-on-one action in our next match of the evening. Bayley starts off strong, but Jax quickly takes over.

Roxanne Perez is shown sitting in the front row. Jax starts off in the offensive lead, but Bayley fights back and takes over. She hits a big dive to Jax on the floor. She and Perez have words. Perez tries slapping her, but Bayley avoids it and decks Perez in the front row.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, Jax is in a comfortable offensive lead, and is focusing her attack on the softened up / injured shoulder of Bayley. Bayley hits a desperation sunset flip that sends Jax into the ring post.

Jax recovers and after some more back-and-forth action, Jax hits her butt-splash finisher off the ropes in the corner for the pinfall victory. After the match, Rhea Ripley’s theme hits and she hits the ring. Ripley and Jax brawl as security and officials break them up. Ripley-Jax is announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Winner: Nia Jax

Update On Judgment Day Business

The Judgement Day and Chad Gable meet. Dominik Mysterio gives Gable contact info for someone to help Gable with Luchadors. Dom tells JD he will replace Balor for the match.

A video package for Lyra Valkyria plays, and then we shoot to Cole and Barrett at ringside, who introduce the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day video package that WWE shared on YouTube and social media earlier today. We then head to another break.

Penta vs. Pete Dunne

When we return, we see more cameo appearances in the crowd. Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn have a brief word backstage. Inside the arena, Pete “Don’t Call Me Butch” Dunne is in the ring.

The theme for his opponent hits and out for his second week in a row is the newest sensation in WWE, Penta. The crowd gives him the Superstar reaction coming out. He gets the pyro treatment, etc.

After the bell sounds, Penta and Dunne trade strikes until Dunne gets him in a headlock. Penta fights out and kicks down Dunne and Dunne then knocks Penta down after running at him. Dunne goes after Penta’s fingers and elbow. Dunne is kicked in the corner and Dunne runs back and kicks Penta.

Dunne gets knocked out of the ring, and Penta goes for a suicide dive but Dunne connects with a punch and slams him on the apron. Both men are outside the ring and Dunne crushes Penta’s fingers on the steel steps. Back in the ring, Dunne uses a submission hold to single out Penta’s fingers.

Dunne takes out Penta’s arm smashing his knees into him. Penta fights back with punches and kicks but Dunne takes Penta down with a clotheslines. Dunne ties Penta’s mask to the ropes and kicks Penta in the face. Dunne slams his knees down on Penta’s arm again.

Dunne kicks down Penta some more and flies at him with a punch to face. Penta fights back and hits a slingblade on Dunne and a double kick in the corner. Penta hits a driver on Dunne and covers for a two count. Dunne connects with a dropkick and then kicks Penta some more.

Penta superkicks Dunne and hits The Mexican Destroyer on Dunne who rolls out of the ring. Penta suicide dives onto Dunne, and we get back in the ring and Dunne hits a cradled DDT/Spike on Penta for a two count.

The men punch each other out in the center of the ring. Dunne slaps Penta in a triangle chokehold and Penta battles out and hits a back breaker on Dunne. Penta punches Dunne. Penta hits the Penta Driver for the win.

Winner: Penta

Logan Paul Is The G.O.A.T.

A Logan Paul vignette airs where he claims he’s the only guy to ever beat Floyd Mayweather, and calls himself the G.O.A.T. of WWE. “Listen up dummies!” Afterwards, it is announced that Logan Paul will be making his Raw debut on next week’s show.

CM Punk Interviewed In The Crowd

The theme for CM Punk hits and out comes “The Best in the World” through a sea of fans in the back. He emerges in the top of the crowd, ala “Main Event” Jey Uso, and makes his entrance through the crowd.

Michael Cole refers to him as “The Man of the People.” Another new nickname, perhaps? Jackie Redmond joins Punk in the crowd and we get an in-crowd interview segment.

Punk takes some shots at Hulk Hogan and others while guaranteeing victory in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble, “even if he has to cash in a favor or two,” alluding to the mysterious favor that Paul Heyman still owes him.

Pure Fusion Collective vs. Damage CTRL

Pure Fusion Collective are in the ring, and Damage CTRL also make their way out. The bell sounds and off we go. Dakota Kai kicks things off for her team, which includes IYO SKY, against Shayna Baszler, who is teaming with Zoey Stark, with Sonya Deville at ringside.

Baszler kicks at Kai’s legs as soon as the match gets underway. Stark hits an enormous missile dropkick off the top rope that gets the multiple immediate replay treatment. Deville gets involved at ringside, but SKY takes over and hits her top-rope finisher for the win.

Winners: Damage CTRL

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

It’s main event time!

Cole and Barrett are shown on camera to run down the updated lineup for this weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show. We then see the pre-main event PLE-style video package to set the stage for our final match of the evening.

Back inside the arena, we hear “BURN IT DOWN!!” and out comes Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in his usual goofy-ass entrance attire. We head to a quick pre-match commercial break on that note. When we return, Drew McIntyre’s theme hits and “The Scottish Psychopath” makes his way to the ring.

The bell sounds and off we go. Rollins and McIntyre stare each other down and finally lock up. Rollins is pushed into the corner and McIntyre chops Rollins and Rollins chops back. McIntyre takes down Rollins with a shoulder check and Rollins fires back with some chops.

Rollins is taken down again with a shoulder tackle. McIntyre smacks Rollins around the ring and Rollins comes off the ropes and takes out McIntyre. McIntyre is then knocked out of the ring, Rollins hits a baseball slide and a suicide dive on McIntyre. Rollins tries another suicide dive and is caught by McIntyre who tosses Rollins onto the announce table.

McIntyre slams Rollins’ head into the announce table and steel steps. Back in the ring, Rollins punches McIntyre and runs into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and McIntyre covers for a two count. Rollins gets choked out on the ropes and then suplexes Rollins and McIntyre gets a one count cover.

McIntyre gets Rollins in a shoulder lock but Rollins punches out of it. McIntyre kicks Rollins off the ropes and covers for a near fall. Rollins and McIntyre now punch each other in the middle of the ring. Rollins kicks McIntyre in the face and McIntyre sets up Rollins for an inverted Alabama Slam but Rollins counters and gets a roll up and a two count.

Rollins punches McIntyre and then chops him like mad. McIntyre is driven shoulder first into the ring post and then slammed into another ring post, and then to a third ring post. Rollins slams McIntyre arm into the ring post and hits a springboard knee strike and covers McIntyre for a near fall.

Rollins hits a Senton and covers McIntyre for a two count. Rollins attacks McIntyre’s arm and McIntyre catches Rollins with an uppercut. Rollins hits a superplex and McIntyre hits a Michinoku Driver and covers for a two count. McIntyre gets back on his feet first and sets up for the Claymore but misses.

Rollins runs into a spinebuster and a jackknife cover but Rollins kicks out. Rollins hits a hurricanrana and a superkick followed by a floatover falcon arrow and McIntyre kicks out of the pin. Rollins goes for the stomp but misses, McIntyre counters with a clotheslines taking down Rollins. McIntyre gets on the top rope, and jumps into an armbar by Rollins.

Rollins slaps on a cross face on McIntyre and McIntyre drags himself to the ropes breaking the hold. At this point, McIntyre takes over and in Roman Reigns COVID-era fashion, spends as much time stalking a fallen Rollins and taunting him verbally than doing any additional physical damage. Out of the clear blue, Rollins rolls McIntyre up and gets the win.

After the match, McIntyre attacks Rollins until Sami Zayn runs out to make the save. Zayn asks Rollins if he’s okay after knocking McIntyre down. Rollins says he is. Zayn turns around to a Glasgow Kiss from McIntyre. McIntyre beats Zayn down more and goes back after Rollins.

He holds Rollins in the corner and Zayn charges at him with a Helluva Kick attempt, but McIntyre moves and Zayn takes Rollins’ head off with the kick, just like he did Roman Reigns a few months ago. McIntyre loves it and backs off as Zayn looks upset in the ring at what just happened. He comes to check on Rollins, who is recovering and glaring at him as this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Seth “Freakin'” Rollins