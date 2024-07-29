WWE begins winding down the road to “The Biggest Party of the Summer” tonight in Minnesota.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from St. Paul, MN. with the WWE SummerSlam 2024 “go-home” episode of the show.

On tap for tonight’s show is Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed, Gunther vs. Finn Balor, Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross, Akira Tozawa & Otis vs. The Creed Brothers, Seth Rollins to give referee instructions to Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, as well as Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, July 29, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the SyFy Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – JULY 29, 2024

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Raw results coverage from St. Paul, MN.