WWE Raw returns at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening with a taped show from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

Scheduled for tonight’s two-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time program is The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio & Carlito vs. The War Raiders’ Erik & Ivar, Seth “Freakin’” Rollins vs. “Big” Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as LWO duo Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega vs. American Made team Chad Gable & Ivy Nile.

The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on the USA Network from 8-10pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – NOVEMBER 18, 2024

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature gets things started, and then we shoot inside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Women’s WarGames Announcement Kicks Off This Week’s Show

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show, as we see arrival shots of “Big” Bronson Reed, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Sheamus, Bron Breakker and others scheduled for tonight’s show.

From there, we shoot inside the arena where Liv Morgan’s theme hits to start things off. Out comes the WWE Women’s World Champion as Tessitore talks us through highlights of everything that went down last Friday on SmackDown involving Morgan.

Back live, Morgan is in the ring with Raquel Rodriguez. She welcomes us to Monday Night Morgan. She mentions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are here and says she knows they want to pick a fight with her. She says they didn’t come alone, so neither did we.

Nia Jax’s theme hits and out comes the WWE Women’s Champion accompanied by Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae. Jax tells Morgan and Rodriguez she doesn’t like or dislike them, she doesn’t think of them at all. She says she can’t stop thinking about Cargill and Belair, who come out with Naomi.

Cargill and Belair say they didn’t come alone either. IYO SKY’s theme hits and the Damage CTRL members join them in heading to the ring to confront the other group of women’s competitors. Morgan points out the numbers advantage her side has. Rhea Ripley’s theme hits.

“Mami” comes to the ring with a face-protective mask on due to her broken orbital bone. She gets in the ring, gets on the mic and shouts, “WarGames!” The brawl between both sides breaks out. The Ripley side clears the ring after SKY hits a big moonsault to the floor. Ripley’s theme hits again to end the eventful opener.

Chad Gable & Ivy Nile vs. Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega

Rey Mysterio’s LWO theme hits inside the arena and out he comes accompanied by Zelina Vega for opening mixed-tag-team action. As they settle inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick commercial break.

When the show returns, the American Made duo of Chad Gable and Ivy Nile make their way out. The bell sounds and all four collide straight out of the gate. Mysterio and Gable start off as the legal competitors in the ring. Gable gets the early offensive lead.

As the action continues, we see Mysterio get on Gable’s shoulders and hurricanrana him out of the ring and tags in Vega. Vega runs in and takes out Nile and hits a double knee in the corner and covers for a near fall. Nile clotheslines Vega. On that note we head into a mid-match commercial break.

This time when we return, we see Nile has Vega in a headlock and slams her down and covers for a two count. Nile slaps on a chokehold in the middle of the ring on Vega, but Vega powers out and crawls towards Mysterio. Nile stops her but Vega keeps hitting Nile and hits a float over tornado DDT.

Gable comes in and holds Vega back and she kicks him and tags out. Mysterio flies around the ring and hits Gable. Mysterio hits the West Coast Pop and covers for a near fall. Mysterio hits a springboard moonsault but Gable catches him and hits a crucifix DDT and covers for two.

Gable gets on the top rope and Vega comes running and uses Mysterio as a trampoline and hits a hurricanrana on Gable. Mysterio covers for two and the hits Gable with a 6-1-9. He follows that up with a cover for the three-count and the victory.

After the match, The Creed Brothers to console Gable, but Gable is pissed, screaming they are not losers. He is not a loser. He slaps Julius. Again. Brutus laughs at his brother so they go face to face like a bunch of bros before the big game. Gable loves this, and he congratulates them for that animal instinct.

Winners: Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega

Backstage With The Judgment Day

Backstage, Liv Morgan is not happy. Finn Balor comes in to point out all the worries Liv should and does have. He says he’ll step up and take the lead. He turns to Dominik Mysterio and says he is the man for beating Priest last week.

He and Carlito will show the War Raiders what’s up tonight. He goes over strategy and the possibility of Dom’s death, but says Dom will figure it all out. Before we cut, JD McDonagh tells Finn he needs to talk to him, and pulls him off screen.

Backstage With Karrion Kross & The Miz

From there, we see a Miz promo. The Miz says it has been an emotional couple of weeks. Thinking back, he can honestly say that he truly hopes that the academy saw his performance. He bled for his art. Did those freaks think they could change The Miz?

Karrion Kross says The Wyatts are just a bunch of wounded people. The gloats about their fooling The Wyatts. Miz says The Marine 7. More fun and then it wraps up with a cool shot of Kross in the foreground saying “Tick Tock,” while Miz stands over his shoulder with a maniacal smile on his mug.

Damian Priest Continues To Make GUNTHER Question Himself

Backtage, we see Ludwig Kaiser. GUNTHER comes up to tell him that he does not need Kaiser to speak for him. He needs to go out there and speak for himself. From now on, forge his own path. Before Kaiser can leave, GUNTHER stops him and asks if he can still see the old “Ring General.”

Priest does not get under his skin. He tells Kaiser to go out there himself. Kaiser leaves and GUNTHER shows some frustration while speaking his native tongue. He removes his jacket and walks up to a seated amien Priest, who is signing something at a table.

GUNTHER locks a Sleeper hold on him. Priest stands, GUNTHER grabs a steel pipe, but Priest hits him huge with a kick. Priest grabs a chair, sits on it and tells GUNTHER that in the ring, he might be a general, but on the streets, Priest is a king.

Adam Pearce comes up and asks “What the hell?!” Priest says he was just having a little chat with his champion. Priest tells Pearce GUNTHER is “gonna need some ice.” The crowd is heard laughing in the background. That’s how the 100th backstage segment in a row wraps up.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

Back inside the arena, we finally return to the squared circle for our next match of the evening, which features a championship on-the-line. Sheamus’ theme hits and “The Celtic Warrior” makes his way to the ring as Joe Tessitore promotes his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel reaching one-million subscribers.

As Sheamus finishes his ring entrance, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Bron Breakker’s theme hits, the dogs start barking, and the WWE Intercontinental Champion makes his way to the ring for his latest title defense.

Breakker hits the ropes as fast as a human being possibly can as Tessitore and Barrett talk about him beating a well-known NFL star in a foot race in the past. The two end up on the floor at ringside where we see a huge spot into the timekeepers table and commentary desk area.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as this hard-hitting title tilt continues. When we return, Sheamus is swung into the ropes and Breakker slams him on the mat. Sheamus rolls out for the ring, Breakker takes down Sheamus and gets on the top rope and hits a senton from the top rope on SHeamus outside the ring.

Breakker sends Sheamus back in the ring and Sheamus starts punching Breakker and takes him down with a slam. Sheamus clobbers Breakker and hits a running knee. Sheamus delivers 10 beats to Breakker. Sheamus climbs the turnbuckle and hits a top rope knee and covers for a near fall.

Sheamus tries for White Noise but Breakker counters out and hits a backstabber on Sheamus and almost gets a near fall. Breakker puts Sheamus on the top turnbuckle and climbs on the turnbuckles with him. Sheamus hits a top rope Samoan Drop and covers Breakker who kicks out.

Sheamus climbs the turnbuckle again and Breakker climbs up with him and hits a top rope Frankesteiner on Sheamus. Breakker then lines up for a spear but Sheamus kicks him and covers for a two count. Sheamus sets up for the Brogue kick but walks into a spear. Sheamus rolls out of the ring before Breakker can pin him.

Breakker exits the ring on the other side and run around the ring to hit Sheamus until Ludwig Kaiser comes out of nowhere and clotheslines Breakker and starts beating him down. Kaiser runs around the ring and kicks Sheamus into the steel steps. Kaiser gets on the ring apron and poses to end the post-match scene.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Bron Breakker

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins Again Refuses OG Bloodline WarGames Request

Following the post-match scene with Kaiser and Sheamus, we shoot backstage, where we see Seth “Freakin'” Rollins taping up his wrists for his scheduled showdown against bitter-rival “Big” Bronson Reed later in the show.

Rollins is approached by “Main Event” Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn. They tell Rollins everyone has differences but they need his help and they need him to stand beside them for WarGames.

Rollins says he would stand beside Zayn, and The Usos but he will never have Reigns’ back. Rollins says it’s not worth it. He says tonight he will drop Reed and he won’t be there to be on The Bloodline’s side.

The Judgment Day vs. The War Raiders

Back inside the Van Andel Arena, the theme for The Judgment Day hits and out comes “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Carlito for scheduled tag-team action. As they settle inside the squared circle, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

The War Raiders make their entrance when we return, and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Erik and Ivar jump into the early offensive lead, however The Judgment Day duo takes over after a big high spot from Dom-Dom, as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Dom has Erik in a chokehold and takes down Erik on the ropes. Dom covers for a near fall and then tags out to Carlito. Carlito stomps on Erik but Erik come back and smokes Carlito. Erik tags out and Carlito tags out.

Dom runs into a back body drop and Ivar then squishes Dom and clothes line Carlito who tries to interfere. Dom is sitting in the corner and Ivar runs across the ring and splashes him. Ivar covers for a near fall and chases Dom around the ring.

Dom tags out and Ivar is double teamed, but Ivar uses Dom to take out Carlito. The War Raiders hit the War Machine on Carlito for the win. After the match, we see Finn Balor and JD McDonagh hit the ring to attack The War Raiders.

Winners: The War Raiders

Bo Dallas: “You Chose This, I Never Wanted This …”

Afterwards, a new Bo Dallas vignette for Wyatt Sicks airs, and he’s looking more like Bray Wyatt than ever these days. He talks about trying to warn someone. He says he’s sorry for what happens next. You. You chose this.

Your hands will forever be blood-stained, crimson scarlett red because of your actions. And you will lose what matters most. “I never wanted this.” The video cuts out and the show heads into another commercial break.

Backstage With New Day & Alpha Academy

But first, we return from the break to a new vignette for Lyra Valkyria. She says she’s coming for everyone. When we return backstage, we see Alpha Academy approach Kofi Kingston. They say they’re excited about New Day’s 10-year anniversary.

Kingston seems bummed. Up walks Xavier Woods, who says he’s upset about all the fighting they’ve been doing as of late. Kingston says Karrion Kross doesn’t know what he’s talking about and The New Day is not dead. The two start fighting again.

Otis tries speaking up but Woods takes offense and tells Otis to mind his own business. He asks why he thinks Chad Gable left their asses. Woods then challenges Alpha Academy to a match against New Day for next week’s Raw. Woods then walks off.

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. “Big” Bronson Reed

It’s main event time!

Back inside the arena, the sirens sound and out comes “Big” Bronson Reed for our main event of the evening. The commentators talk about him being the fifth member for The Bloodline team for Men’s WarGames at WWE Survivor Series as he settles in the ring.

The theme for his opponent and bitter rival as of late, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins hits. Out he comes for this one-on-one showdown in our final match of the show this evening, as fans sing along with his catchy-ass entrance tune.

After the bell sounds, before these two can get after it, The Bloodline comes out and surrounds the ring. “Main Event” Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn come out to even the odds and The Bloodline and OG Bloodline trio start brawling.

Eventually, all of the guys brawl out of the picture and left alone in the ring are Rollins an Reed. Rollins hits a big suicide dive on Reed as the main event of the evening heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

Reed takes over as the show returns, and then we head into yet another mid-match break. This time when we return, we see Rollins and Reed take turns in the offensive driver’s seat. In the end, however, it was Solo Sikoa who ran out and distracted Rollins while he was on the top-rope.

This allowed Reed to hit a death valley driver and senton before finishing Rollins off with a Tsunami Splash off the top-rope for the pin and the win. After the match, Solo Sikoa joined Reed in the ring and the two stand tall over Rollins with Sikoa raising Reed’s hand. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: “Big” Bronson Reed