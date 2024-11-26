WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona with the “go-home show” for this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event.

Scheduled for tonight’s two-hour red brand prime time Monday night program is Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax in a Women’s WarGames Advantage Match, Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The Creed Brothers in a Tornado Tag match, Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser, as well as The New Day vs. The Alpha Academy.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, November 25, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on the USA Network from 8-10pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – NOVEMBER 25, 2024

WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together. kicks things off as always. We then shoot to arrival shots of various stars in action tonight.

Gunther, Damian Priest Kick Off This Week’s Show

We then head inside the arena where “The Ring General” GUNTHER’s theme hits. The WWE World Champion makes his way to the ring to kick off this week’s show. Jackie Redmond is in the ring and she asks Gunther about his match with Damian Priest on Saturday, but before she gets her answers she brings up how Gunther tried to attack Damian Priest backstage last week.

Redmond says Gunther’s WWE run has been dominant, but since he lost to Cody Rhodes he’s changed and that people are saying Gunther has lost his confidence. Damian Priest makes his way to the ring and confronts Gunther. Priest says everyone knows the old Gunther is gone and his old killer vibe is gone.

Priest says the reason Gunther is like this is because he’s never had to deal with a problem like Damian Priest and at Survivor Series he will win back his title. But what happens to The Ring General when he loses to a guy from the streets. Gunther cheap shots Damian Priest with the mic and mounts him and delivers some punches and kicks Priest in the face.

Gunther sends Priest outside the ring and starts clearing the announce table. Priest slams Gunther against the post and hits a Razor’s Edge on Gunther smashing him through the table. Priest poses with the belt over a fallen Gunther.

Tornado Tag Match

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The Creed Brothers

Backstage, Bianca Belair is walking and talking with Naomi and tells her Jade Cargill’s injuries are bad and that she is going to be out for a minute. Up comes IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, with Ripley and Belair clearly butting heads.

Back inside the arena, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee make their way out and head to the ring for our opening contest. As they settle inside the squared circle, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, The Creed Brothers make their way out.

Brutus and Julius Creed immediately jump off in the early offensive lead, beating Dragon and Rey down with ease from the onset. Dragon and Rey start to pick up the pace and hit some high-flying double team spots to shift the momentum in their favor.

We head into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the match work its’ way to the finish, which sees The Creed Brothers pick up the win. Chad Gable celebrates with them at ringside, and the three stand on Tessitore and Barrett’s desk as fans chant “You suck!”

Winners: The Creed Brothers

Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

After Tessitore and Barrett talk about the social media success of the surprise returns of Paul Heyman and CM Punk on last week’s WWE SmackDown, we return inside the arena where WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker makes his way to the ring for our next match.

As the WWE I-C champ settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Ludwig Kaiser makes his way out and the bell sounds to get this one started.

Breakker jumps into the early offensive lead, but then Kaiser takes over. The action spills out to the floor, where Breakker sprints into the commentary desk corner after Kaiser moves. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

We return from the break to Kaiser working over Breakker’s chest and stomach after his table corner spot leading into the break. Breakker starts to fight from underneath, but when he attempts a spear, he runs into a big kick from Kaiser. Sheamus comes down and attacks Kaiser. The match is thrown out.

All three brawl as we head into another break. When we return, the three are still brawling at the top of the stage. Raw G.M. Adam Pearce runs out and yells at them that all three of them can fight all they want this Saturday, when they battle for the I-C title at Survivor Series.

Winner via DQ: Ludwig Kaiser

WWE Tag-Team Championship

The Judgment Day vs. The War Raiders

We shoot backstage where “Main Event” Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn are standing around talking about the returns of Paul Heyman and CM Punk on last week’s WWE SmackDown, and whether or not they can trust Punk at WarGames. They mention Punk and Roman Reigns will talk things out on Friday’s show.

Back inside the arena, The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh make their way out to the ring for our next match of the evening. After they settle inside the squared circle, their opponents, The War Raiders duo of Erik and Ivar head out. The bell sounds and off we go.

Erik and Balor kick things off for their respective teams. Erik takes the early offensive lead. After the two hit a double slam onto Balor, Ivar leaps off the apron for a senton onto Balor and McDonagh at ringside. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Dom-Dom try and run down and get involved, only for The War Raiders to take him out. They hit their finisher and go for the cover, but Dom-Dom puts Balor’s foot on the ropes. The referee ejects Dom-Dom, but Balor takes over and gets the win.

Winners and STILL WWE Tag-Team Champions: The Judgment Day

The New Day vs. Alpha Academy

Backstage, The New Day are shown getting along just fine for a change, talking about next week’s special 10-year anniversary edition of Raw in their honor. They head to the ring for our next match of the evening.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, Alpha Academy make their way out. The bell sounds and off we go. Otis and Kingston start things off.

After some arguing between Kingston and Woods, but Woods tags himself in right away. Otis takes down Woods and Kingston and hits a caterpillar on Kingston. Otis tags in Tozawa and he hits a senton on Woods and gets the win. The cameras follow New Day backstage.

They get deep with their fight this time, with Woods saying he’s responsible for Kofi winning the title back in the day. He also talks about being responsible for Kofi-Mania. He says he pissed it away to Brock Lesnar in six seconds.

Kofi tells Woods he’s never won a singles title. He’s too reckless and that’s why Big E. and he never let him call the shots. Kofi says if Woods was anyone else. Woods says what. They say they’ll see each other at the anniversary and go their separate ways.

Winners: Alpha Academy

The Wyatt Sicks Are In The Building … And The Mirror

Now we shoot to The Final Testament locker room, where The Miz walks in and says The Wyatt Sicks are here. He says he just saw them. Karrion Kross asks if they saw him. He says no. They say good. They head off to deal with them, but Kross tells Scarlett to stay back to be safe.

The Miz says maybe he should stay too. He starts turning and talking to Scarlett like he’s staying, too, but the AOP push him and make him come with them. After they leave, Scarlett heads over to the mirror. She looks up and sees Nikki Cross as Sister Abigail in the mirror. She screams as the show abruptly cuts to a commercial break.

When we return, The Final Testament are walking the halls. They arrive to their locker room door and Kross tells Miz to knock first. They knock. Nothing happens. So they walk in and see Scarlett is down and the room is trashed. Scarlett tells Kross it was Nikki Cross who did it. On the mirror we see written, “Everyone has something to lose.”

Adam Pearce Introduces Women’s Intercontinental Title

We are shown footage of a segment held before WWE Raw featuring Adam Pearce, where he unveiled the brand new Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The tournament to crown the first-ever Women’s I-C champ will debut on next week’s show.

Women’s WarGames Advantage Match

Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax

It’s main event time!

But first, the commentary duo of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett run down the updated lineup for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. While running down the card, LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE U.S. Championship is added to the lineup. They also mention a change needed for Jade Cargill in the Women’s WarGames match.

We then cut to a video message from The New Bloodline. Solo Sikoa is enraged as he talks about the announcement of CM Punk as the fifth man for The OG Bloodline. He brings up Jacob Fatu vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso in the WarGames Advantage Match on SmackDown. He vows they’ll win it.

Inside the arena, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax’s theme hits and out she comes for this Women’s WarGames Advantage Match main event of the WWE Survivor Series “go-home” episode of WWE Raw here in Glendale, AZ. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running.

Jax takes the early offensive lead, but Belair quickly starts to fight back, hitting Jax with a big boot that sends her out to the floor. She tries leaping onto Jax from the apron, but Jax catches her and slams her into the ring post over and over again. After that, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we work our way to the finish, which sees Jax trying to win via count-out, only for Bayley to run down and knock her off the ropes, allowing Belair to hit a top-rope 450 splash for the win. With the win, Belair’s team gets the advantage in Women’s WarGames at Survivor Series. Tessitore teased Bayley as Cargill’s replacement for their fifth member as well. That’s how the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Bianca Belair