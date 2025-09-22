The road to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth kicks off tonight in “River City.”

WWE Monday Night Raw is live this evening at the special start-time of 7/6c on Netflix from Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

On tap for tonight’s post-WrestlePalooza episode of the show is Penta & The War Raiders vs. Grayson Waller & The New Day, Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez, as well as appearances by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and new WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, September 22, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 7-9:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 22, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” airs to get things started as always. We then shoot directly into an extended video package looking at the WWE on ESPN era kicking off this past Saturday night with the first-ever annual WWE WrestlePalooza special event.

Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Talk Crown Jewel

Inside the Ford Center, the commentators welcome us to the show. We then hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme music. Out comes the Undisputed WWE Champion to kick off this week’s show.