WWE RAW Results – September 25, 2023

WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network, LIVE from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA program is Cody Rhodes kicking off the show, Drew McIntyre in Miz TV, Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the tag titles, Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American title, Bronson Reed vs. Otis, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser, as well as Shinsuke Nakamura’s response to Seth Rollins’ challenge.

WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, September 25, 2023 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (9/25/2023)

Cody Rhodes Kicks Off This Week’s Show

From there, we shoot inside the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of “The American Nightmare.” Out comes Cody Rhodes in a suit, complete with the pyro treatment.

Samantha Irvin introduces him as he makes his way down and settles into the ring to a big pop. Michael Cole introduces us to the show, announcing that tonight’s show is sold out. We are then shown a video package looking at the controversy surrounding Jey Uso since he arrived on Raw per an invitation from Cody Rhodes.

We see footage of how last week’s main event between Uso and Drew McIntyre played out, complete with Uso turning down The Judgment Day and being attacked by them, with Cody eventually running out to make the save, since Drew decided to stand by and watch.

Back live, we see Cody with the big cheesy smile on his face looking around at the crowd, as they chant “Cody! Cody!” He welcomes us to Monday Night Raw for another cheap pop. He asks us watching at home to indulge him, as he turns his back to the camera to soak in the sold out crowd in Ontario, CA. Another “Cody!” chant breaks out.

He says he’s been interrupted two weeks in a row trying to talk about this subject, so he’s going to cut to the chase. The subject being “Main Event” Jey Uso and him coming to Monday Night Raw. He reminds us that Uso coming to Raw means someone is being drafted over to SmackDown.

He says it also means a disgruntled locker room full of people who felt Cody should’ve let Jey sink. He says that’s not his style. He says he and Jey aren’t best friends. He says something tells him they’re not in the third inning anymore, referring to a past comment about The Bloodline saga. He mentions Jey making the right call in turning down The Judgment Day.

Rhodes calls The Judgment Day the most toxic faction in WWE history. On that note, the theme for The Judgment Day hits and out comes Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Balor asks why Cody has to get involved in their business. Priest talks about Cody coming out during their issues with Jey last week. Dom goes to talk and, well, you know how that went. “BOOO!”

Dom continues over and over, as usual, to try and talk, but is drowned out by the incredibly loud boos from the fans inside the sold out Toyota Arena. Cody tells The Judgment Day they can come to the ring if they want to get it on. He then asks what happens when “Mami” comes back? What happens when Rhea Ripley returns and they are all empty-handed?

Dom yells at Cody to keep “Mami’s” name out of his mouth. The Judgment Day members each drop the mic and begin surrounding the ring. Jey Uso runs out from the crowd and stands by Cody’s side. The Judgment Day still close in on the ring with the three on two advantage until Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens run in through the crowd.

Now with things four to three, The Judgment Day backs off. As they back off, we see the numbers game even up when JD McDonagh walks out with a pair of steel chairs. He hands one to Balor. The group begin heading back to the ring. Priest doesn’t go with them, yelling at them not to do this. He stands and watches as they run to the ring and start brawling.

Priest eventually throws his hands up and runs down to help, but by the time he gets in the ring, The Judgment Day members are beaten down and out of the ring. All four of the baby faces stare down Priest and surround him in a big circle. They all take turns beating him down until he retreats out of the ring and backs off with the rest of The Judgment Day. Cody’s theme hits to end the opening segment.

Otis vs. Bronson Reed

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett run down some of the action scheduled for tonight’s show. When they wrap up, we hear “SHOOSH!” The Alpha Academy theme plays and out comes Otis accompanied by Maxxine Dupri. He heads to the ring for our opening contest, as a tale of the tape graphic flashes on the screen showing the stats of the two big boys in our first match of the evening.

As Otis settles inside the squared circle with Dupri, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Bronson Reed in the middle of making his way down to the ring as Cole dubs this bout the “Battle of the Behemoths.” He settles in the ring and his theme dies down.

The bell sounds and we see the two big boys slowly close in on each other. They lock up and begin getting after it. Otis shucks Reed into the ropes, who blasts into him with his shoulder. Neither man budges. Otis slaps a side head lock on him. Reed shucks him into the ropes. Otis shoulder blocks him and again neither man budges. They each go for a clothesline and again neither man moves.

Otis and Reed each hit the ropes and collide into each other. They each stumble back, fall and roll out to the floor. On the floor, Otis runs over Reed for a big pop. Reed fights back and sends Otis into the steel ring post with authority. And again. We see some replays of this as Reed continues to manhandle Otis. Back in the ring, Reed hoists Otis up for a big Samoan drop. He goes for the cover but Otis kicks out.

Both guys hit the ropes and fly through the air with attempted cross body splashes. They each bounce off the other in mid-air and crash and burn on the canvas. Dupri cheers Otis on as he gets back up and starts slugging it out with Reed, who covers up on the ropes. Otis blasts him with a back elbow and then a big clothesline. He hoists Reed up for a Samoan drop of sorts of his own.

We see Otis hit a running splash on Reed in the corner, who crumbles and falls down to the mat. Otis tears his shirt off and does the Caterpillar for a big elbow drop and a big pop. He heads to the middle rope for a Vader Bomb but Reed moves. Reed hits a running senton and then climbs to the top-rope, where he connects with his Tsunami finisher for the victory. Fun match.

Winner: Bronson Reed

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser

We shoot backstage and see NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch talking to Tegan Nox. She gives her some advice and mentions her own title defense in an Extreme Rules match at NXT No Mercy against Tiffany Stratton.

Back inside the Toyota Arena, we hear the Taz-sounding heart tone beeping to start the theme for Tommaso Ciampa. He makes his way to the ring for our second match of the evening, where he will go one-on-one against Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium.

On that note, we shift gears and head into another quick pre-match commercial break. When we return from the advertising time out, we see Adam Pearce on the phone talking with someone about the Raw trade to SmackDown. Tegan Nox approaches him, as does Natalya, and both ask for shots at Becky Lynch’s NXT Women’s Championship.

Nox tells Nattie she has a lot of respect for her, but says she had her chance last week and failed. She tells her to step aside and let someone fresh get a shot. The two end up bickering with each other and Pearce eventually makes a match between the two of them for later tonight. The winner will earn the next shot at the NXT women’s title.

Nattie quotes her father Jim Neidhart, “I hope Tegan gets hungry and forgets her manners tonight.” We return inside the arena where the theme for Imperium plays. Kaiser heads to the ring as the backstage segment from last week’s show setting up this match airs.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After some back-and-forth opening action, we see Ciampa hit a big Lou Thesz Press off the ropes for some ground and pound that fires up the crowd. Kaiser starts to fight back into competitive form.

Now we see the action spill out to the floor where Ciampa is ran into the steel ring steps with authority. As he is being worked over by Kaiser, who is in a comfortable offensive lead, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Ciampa fighting his way back into the offensive lead. He clotheslines him over the top-rope and out to the floor. We see GUNTHER watching the action on a monitor backstage as Ciampa sends Kaiser flying over the ring steps at ringside. Ciampa hits the running Rip-Cord knee in the ring moments later for the win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator

Tegan Nox vs. Natalya

After the match, we see Ciampa yelling into the camera that he’s coming for GUNTHER and he’s gonna take everything he has. GUNTHER is shown seeing this on a monitor backstage. After that, Michael Cole mentions Dragon Lee’s Raw in-ring debut is coming up tonight, as he challenges Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship.

The video wraps up, and then we see Dragon Lee bouncing up and down backstage. Cole says if we have never seen this man in action, we are in for a treat. He says it’s coming up later tonight.

Back inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s theme plays. “The Man” makes her way out and heads down to the ring to join Cole and Barrett on special guest commentary. Up next, Tegan Nox goes one-on-one against Natalya in an NXT Women’s Championship eliminator. We head to another commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, Tegan Nox is settling in the ring. Natalya’s iconic theme hits next and she heads to the squared circle as well. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After some back-and-forth action, we see Nox hit the Shiniest Wizard for the win.

Winner: Tegan Nox

Damian Priest Loses His Cool On JD McDonagh

We shoot backstage and we see Damian Priest on a rampage after what transpired in the opening segment. He focuses his anger on JD McDonagh, making him back down like a coward as he demands he get away from them and says he’ll never be part of The Judgment Day.

Shinsuke Nakamura Responds To Seth Rollins’ Challenge

Now we head back inside the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. where the sold out crowd gets their weekly opportunity to sing the theme music of “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary,” as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins makes his way down and settles in the ring, as we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Rollins in the ring. He soaks in the fans singing his music. He asks if the fans want to see him defend his title. They sing more. He continues talking and brings up Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura interrupts him with a video that talks about Rollins’ body failing him.

He accepts Rollins’ challenge and calls for a Last Man Standing match with the title on-the-line at WWE Fastlane. After the video wraps up, we see Rollins reacting to the news with an interesting facial reaction. He then says no pins, no submissions, just a straight up fight until one of them can’t answer the ten count. Two men walk in, only one walks out.

Rollins says Nakamura played this one perfectly, but he made one mistake. He thinks his broken back is a weakness that he can exploit. He says he thinks he can beat him so bad that he’ll make his daughter ashamed to look at him. He says his broken back is not a weakness. It’s a strength.

The only way his family is ashamed of him is if he doesn’t give it everything he’s got. He says they know he loves them, but they also know he loves this. He says if Nakamura wants to get crazy, you got it right. Only one of them is walking out of there, but it’s not gonna be him. It’s gonna be a “Visionary” and a “Revolutionary.” His theme plays again to end the segment.

Ricochet Has Unfinished Business With Shinsuke Nakamura

We shoot backstage where Megan Fox, I mean Jackie Redmond, introduces her guest at this time, Ricochet. She mentions the attack from Shinsuke Nakamura, which he responds to while standing on crutches.

He says it doesn’t matter who wins the Fastlane title match, because whoever walks out with the title, he’s coming for Nakamura either way. We head to another commercial break.

NXT North American Championship

Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Dragon Lee

When we return from the break, we see a video package hyping up tonight’s main event Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship showdown between Damian Priest & Finn Balor of The Judgment Day and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.

After it wraps up, we return inside the Toyota Arena where the theme for Dragon Lee hits. Out comes the masked fan-favorite, as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett again heavily put Lee over as something special on commentary. He settles in the ring and his theme dies down.

Now the entrance tune for the reigning and defending NXT North American Champion hits and out comes The Judgment Day’s own Dominik Mysterio to a chorus of boos from the sold out crowd in Ontario.

“Dirty Dom” settles in the ring and the theme music fades out. Samantha Irvin handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger. Afterwards, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this championship contest.

Lee knocks Dom out to the floor early on. He hits the ropes to build up a full head of steam and then soars and flips over the top-rope for a big splash on the floor. The crowd roars at that one. Back in the ring, Lee goes for the cover but Dom-Dom kicks out. He slaps a single leg Boston crab on Lee, who makes it to the ropes.

Dragon Lee goes to suplex Dom on the hard part of the ring apron, but Dom counters and plants Dragon Lee face-first into the hard part of the ring apron with a well-timed DDT. Dragon Lee crashes and burns on the floor at ringside as the fans boo while Dom-Dom gloats.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in this title tilt continues. When we return from the break, we see Dom still in control, but Dragon Lee is starting to fight back into competitive form. He starts to take over as the crowd “ooh’s” and “ahh’s” at his fast-paced, high-flying spots.

Lee comes closer and closer to finishing this one off, but ultimately, out of nowhere, we see Dom finish him off for the victory. With the win, Dom retains the NXT North American Championship. Great match.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Dominik Mysterio

Michael Cole Interviews Nia Jax

We shoot to the commentary table, where Michael Cole and Wade Barrett talk about the recent WWE return of Nia Jax. A video package is aired to show her dominance since returning, and the havoc she has wreaked over the women’s landscape.

After the package wraps up, we see Jax walking the hallways backstage. Cole says he’s going to attempt to get some answers from her when we return. Barrett wishes him luck. On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we check in with Jackie Redmond backstage, who is joined by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. They talk about Jey Uso and Owens isn’t convinced one way or the other about him yet. He says tonight is about The Judgment Day. Zayn speaks his piece and then the interview wraps up.

Back inside the arena, Michael Cole is shown standing in the ring. He introduces Nia Jax. Her theme hits and out she comes to a ton of boos as she makes her way down to the squared circle for this in-ring interview segment.

Cole asks Jax why she is targeting everyone in the women’s locker room. Jax says she wasn’t paying attention to him. She informs us that she is Nia Jax — the baddest human in all of WWE. The fans boo. She says they thought it would be Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Raquel Rodriguez. She says she squashed them all.

Zoey Stark vs. Nia Jax

The fans give Jax the “What?” treatment. She goes to repeat her moniker of being “the baddest human in WWE” but is interrupted by the theme music of Zoey Stark. Stark gets in her face and says Jax did squash her, but she did so from behind. She dares her to try it now that they’re face to face. Nia starts to beat her down.

Stark gets back up and some referees try and keep them apart. Stark breaks free and tries lunging at Jax but again the referees keep them apart. As they continue to hold the two away from each other, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

When we return, we see Jax and Stark both still in the ring. The referee calls for the bell and apparently we’re having an impromptu women’s singles showdown next. Jax immediately starts taking it to Stark, manhandling her and rag-dolling her around the ring. Jax finally misses, spearing the post in the corner, which allows Stark to finally get in some offense.

Stark starts peppering the larger Jax with a wide variety of kicks. She hits a springboard drop kick but still can’t get Jax off her feet. She hoists Jax up for a huge gasp from the crowd, but her legs give out and Jax crushes her as they fall down to the mat. Jax takes over again and hits a leg drop over Stark as she was throat-first over the bottom rope.

Jax climbs up to the middle rope and hits the A-Nia-later, which is essentially the old Bonzai drop from Yokozuna. She sits on Stark for the cover and gets the easy pin fall victory.

Winner: Nia Jax

Byron Saxton Interviews “Main Event” Jey Uso

We shoot backstage where Byron Saxton catches up with “Main Event” Jey Uso. He asks him about turning down the invitation to join The Judgment Day. Uso says “Uce” 100 times as always, and mentions how he isn’t interested in joining any groups. He is asked about his beef with Kevin Owens. He says it is what it is. He mentions keeping his eye real close on things.

Miz TV With Special Guest Drew McIntyre

Now we return inside the Toyota Arena where we hear the familiar sounds of The Miz’s entrance theme music. Out comes “The A-Lister” in a suit to host the latest edition of his Miz TV talk-show segment.

As the “Most Must-See WWE Superstar in History” makes his way down to the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-segment commercial break. When we return, we see a compilation of media coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 coming to Perth, Australia.

After that, we return live backstage where Finn Balor and Damian Priest are shown talking. Dom asks where Damian Priest is. Balor says he’s off cooling off. The two continue talking as the match graphic for tonight’s tag title main event flashes on the screen as the commentators hype the big headline attraction.

Back inside the ring, we hear Miz’s theme still playing. Samantha Irvin introduces the host of Miz TV, The Miz. His theme dies down and he begins by introducing us to the most must-see talk show in WWE history. He mentions his guest will speak for the first time since watching Jey Uso get beat down by The Judgment Day.

Miz introduces the man himself, Drew McIntyre. The theme for “The Scottish Warrior” hits and out he comes with his massive sword in-hand to a big pop from the Ontario crowd. The two take a seat and Miz tells McIntyre he commends him for throwing Jey Uso to the wolves. He says he would have done the same thing.

McIntyre says he is absolutely nothing like The Miz. Miz disagrees. He says no one expected him to abandon a helpless Jey Uso. He says that was a very Miz-move. He says they also both know what it’s like to become the back-bone of the company as the WWE Champion, only to both lose it. He brings up McIntyre being a champ until he wasn’t.

He mentions Clash at the Castle in his own backyard and how that didn’t go his way because of The Bloodline. He mentions Jey Uso being part of all of that. Miz says he thinks it’s safe to say he doesn’t trust Jey Uso, because Jey always does what’s best for Jey. McIntyre says karma is a bitch. Miz says exactly. Jey says he made his bed and last week he finally had to sleep in it.

Miz says McIntyre is the Batman of WWE. He says that must make Cody Rhodes the Superman of WWE. He asks how it felt to be upstaged by Cody last week. Before McIntyre can answer, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of The New Day. The fans chant “New Day rocks!” as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods make their way out.

The New Day talk about how they used to call Drew “Big D.” They make some jokes about how he’s been going through shrinkage and may be limp. Miz says he and Big D were just talking, but before he can say anything else, Drew yells at him to shut up. He shares words with The New Day. New Day shoots back and when they finish, Miz tries to respond, but again McIntyre tells him to shut up.

The two sides go back-and-forth talking about their history with Roman Reigns. New Day says Jey Uso is here now and he’s trying to make things right. Miz asks if they’re kidding, but again Drew yells at him to shut up. He calls New Day cowards because they haven’t stepped up to him one time. The New Day say they look up to Drew because he always does what is right.

Miz puts his hand up and asks if Woods and Kingston knows what it means. Drew again yells at him to shut up. The fans chant “Shut up Miz! Shut up Miz!” Miz says when his hand goes up, their mouths go shut. Drew blasts him and knocks him out. He says the time for talking is over. He tells Kofi to get in the ring and he’ll find out what hard times are all about. Kofi hops on the ring apron as we head to another commercial break.

Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre

When we return from the break, we see Maxxine Dupri and Chad Gable consoling Otis after his loss to Bronson Reed. Up walks Ludwig Kaiser who mocks Otis and tries to tell Maxxine Dupri that the Imperium holds themselves to a higher standard, while her guys celebrate their losses. They remind Kaiser he lost as well tonight. Gable tells Kaiser to tell GUNTHER he’s still got his eyes locked on the Intercontinental Championship.

Back in the arena, we hear McIntyre’s theme playing as he and Kofi Kingston are both in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Xavier Woods watching at ringside with his trombone as Kofi goes to work on Drew in the corner of the ring early on. Drew starts to fight back and take over.

Kingston fights back into competitive form after connecting with a big drop kick that sends McIntyre over the top and crashing on the floor. As Kofi climbs to the top rope, Woods plays a trombone as Kingston flies out to the floor, splashing onto “The Scottish Warrior.” Back on the ring apron, the fans chant “New Day rocks!” as Kingston leaps off and blasts McIntyre.

In the ring again, Kofi comes off the top-rope with a cross body splash for a pin attempt on Drew, who kicks out after the count of two. From there, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the commercial time out, we see Drew working over Kingston, as he is back in a comfortable offensive lead. McIntyre hits some belly-to-belly throws on Kingston and then another big shot that flattens The New Day member on the mat in the middle of the ring. He stalks him, waiting for him to get up and then goes for a Future Shock DDT but Kofi counters into a pin. Drew kicks out.

Kingston takes back over on offense. He hits a Boom Drop on Drew and then stalks him as Woods leads fans with the trombone in a “New Day rocks!” chant. Kofi goes for a big Trouble in Paradise kick but McIntyre counters and this time connects with a Future Shock DDT for a close near fall attempt. We see some more back-and-forth action and shifts in offensive momentum, leading to a loud “This is Awesome!” chant.

Out of nowhere, we see Ivar led by Valhalla attacking Xavier Woods at ringside. Kofi eventually notices this and is distracted by it. McIntyre, showing no remorse, which the commentators point out, as he capitalizes on the distraction to pick up the win over Kingston.

After the match, Ivar and Valhalla head into the ring. Ivar beats down Kofi Kingston. Drew McIntyre simply walks away. He looks back a few times but keeps heading off to the back. Ivar hits a big top-rope spot squashing Kingston and Drew is nowhere to be found. The commentators stress that fact.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

GUNTHER Scolds Imperium

We shoot backstage where we see GUNTHER scolding Giovanni Vinci. Up walks Ludwig Kaiser saying he just ran into Chad Gable. GUNTHER cuts him off and talks about him losing tonight. Kaiser blames it on Vinci.

GUNTHER says then it is Kaiser’s job to handle that. GUNTHER says he’ll beat Tommaso Ciampa himself. He walks off. Kaiser shakes his head at Vinci and walks off.

Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship

Finn Balor & Damian Priest (C) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

It’s main event time!

After the GUNTHER and Imperium backstage segment wraps up, we shoot inside The Judgment Day locker room, where we see Finn Balor and Damian Priest getting ready for the latest defense of their Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see Byron Saxton catching up with Ivar and Valhalla backstage. He asks about him brutally attacking Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. He blames them for Erik being on the sidelines with an injury.

Now we hear Michael Cole and Wade Barrett promote the Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton title showdown under Extreme Rules at NXT No Mercy. They mention the winner of that will meet Tegan Nox in a title match next Monday on Raw.

Also on Raw next week is the Intercontinental Championship contract signing between GUNTHER and Tommaso Ciampa. From there, we return back inside the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. for our final scheduled match of this week’s three-hour WWE on USA show.

The familiar sounds of The Judgment Day’s theme music can be heard as the reigning and defending Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest make their way out and head down to the ring. They settle inside the squared circle and pose with their titles.

Now the theme for Kevin Owens hits and the crowd pops as “The Prize Fighter” emerges at the top of the stage, where he stops as his music dies down. Now the theme for Sami Zayn plays and as the catchy music hits the house speakers, the crowd begins singing along as the former champs head to the ring looking all business tonight.

We see the challengers get the early jump on the champs, as Owens and Zayn both end up in the ring straight out of the gate to beat down Priest and Balor. The Judgment Day duo retreat to the ringside area as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues.

As we settle back in from the commercial break, we see Balor working over Zayn in the ring, as The Judgment Day have regained a comfortable offensive lead in this championship main event clash. The fans try and rally behind Zayn, and it works as Zayn shifts the momentum back into the favor of the challengers.

Zayn brings Balor into the challengers’ corner and tags Owens back in. “The Prize Fighter” hits the ring and picks up where Zayn left off, taking it to Balor as the sold out California crowd cheers him on. Priest eventually tags in and he helps The Judgment Day duo regain the offensive control in this one. Owens fights back and hits a big DDT that slows Priest down.

We see Zayn tag back in and take over. He fires up the crowd as he knocks both Balor and Priest out to the floor, builds up a full head of steam and launches himself over the top-rope for a big splash that takes out both guys. As the challengers remain in a commanding lead in this one, we shift gears and head into another mid-match commercial break.

The first thing we see when we return from the mid-match advertising time out is Zayn on the top-rope fighting back as Priest tries climbing up after him. Zayn hits a top-rope DDT to pop the crowd. Both guys are down and out. We see Owens and Balor each desperately waiting for the tag. Each guy gets tagged in, but it is Owens who hits the ring like a bat out of hell.

Owens hits some cannonballs’ on Balor in the corner of the ring. Owens stops and heads to the floor to dump Priest on the commentary table. Back in the ring, Owens comes off the top-rope with a frog splash for a super close near fall on Balor, who just barely kicks out after the count of two. A loud “This is Awesome!” chant breaks out among the sold out crowd.

“The Prize Fighter” hits a rolling senton on Balor off the top-rope moments later for another super close near fall attempt. Owens goes for a top-rope swanton but Balor gets the knees up. Balor looks for sling blade. He heads to the top-rope and connects with a Coup de Grace. He goes for the pin on Owens, however Zayn hits the ring just in time to break it up. Priest sends Zayn flying out to the floor.

Priest looks for the South of Heaven chokeslam on Owens, but Owens avoids it and makes it to his corner to get the tag to Zayn. Zayn comes in the ring and lays Priest out. He looks to set him up for the Helluva Kick, but Dominik Mysterio comes out for the distraction. Priest takes back over but Zayn counters with a Blue Thunder Bomb. He goes for the cover but Balor breaks it up.

Dom gets involved with a cheap shot. Priest follows up by laying out Zayn and going for the cover. Zayn still manages to kick out at the count of two. Dom is arguing with the referee on the ring apron. Out comes “Main Event” Jey Uso, who yanks him down and beats him up on the floor at ringside. JD McDonagh runs out and hits a drive-by on Jey. JD and Dom beat down Uso until Cody Rhodes runs out.

The crowd explodes as “The American Nightmare” runs over and helps Jey Uso fight off Dom and McDonagh. They beat them down on the ramp as a ton of officials run out to restore order. In the ring, Balor walks into a stunner from Owens. Priest throws Owens out to the floor but turns around into a Helluva Kick from Zayn. Zayn is then blasted with a belt shot from McDonagh behind the ref’s back.

Priest rolls over and gets an arm draped across Zayn’s lifeless body for the three count. The crowd boos like crazy. With the win, thanks to McDonagh, we see Priest and Balor retain their Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships. The Judgment Day stands tall in the ring. JD McDonagh hangs out at ringside to celebrate with them. They all walk to the back together but are then ambushed by Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Owens and Zayn re-join the fun as a wild brawl breaks out all over the ringside area. A ton of officials run out to try and break it up, but aren’t having any luck. We see some of the fight spill into the ring. The show goes off the air with complete anarchy still playing out everywhere in sight. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions: Finn Balor & Damian Priest