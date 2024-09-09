The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 continues tonight in “The Great White North.”

WWE Monday Night Raw emanates from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada this evening, airing live via the USA Network at 8/7c with the “season premiere” of the weekly three hour prime time program.

On tap for tonight’s show is an appearance by WWE Hall of Fame legend Bret Hart, Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee, Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made in a Street Fight, as well as Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Unholy Union duo Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Also scheduled for this evening is “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne in a WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Match, Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria & TBA vs. Pure Fusion Collective, as well as a follow-up from Drew McIntyre regarding last week’s attack of CM Punk.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, September 9, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 9, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. Then, we shoot inside Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada where Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show. He is joined on commentary by Wade Barrett, and the two narrate shots of various WWE Superstars arriving to the building earlier today.

Street Fight

Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made

The commercial-free first hour continues by heading into an elaborate, in-depth video package looking at the history of the rivalry between The Wyatt Sicks and American Made. Their Street Fight is scheduled as the opening match for tonight’s “season premiere” show.

When the bad-ass video package wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of American Made’s theme. Out comes Chad Gable, Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers duo of Julius Creed and Brutus Creed. They head to the ring with their new American Made ring gear and group logo to chants of “You suck!” from the Canadian crowd.

The Wyatt Sicks make their absolutely epic ring entrance next, and after the prolonged ring walks for the group wraps up, it is Nikki Cross who charges at Ivy Nile to get the Street Fight officially off-and-running. The other six begin brawling as well and the fight spreads around the ring and ringside area.

Cross slams a trash can over Ivy and beats the crap out of it with a kendo stick for a big crowd pop. Fans begin chanting “We want tables!” as Joe Gacy is shown hitting a suplex on the apron. In the ring, Dexter Lumis hits an X-Factor to Gable. Nikki begins clearing off the commentary desk at ringside.