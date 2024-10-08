WWE Raw Spoilers – October 14, 2024

Featured below, courtesy of Jake Corcione and PWInsider.com, are complete spoilers for next week’s episode of WWE Raw on October 14, 2024.

* Rhea Ripley calls out Raquel Rodriguez, but instead comes out Tiffany Stratton. She says she has a message from Nia, but the distraction allows Liv Morgan and Rodrigez to attack both of them.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defeated Kairi Sane & IYO SKY.

* The War Raiders return and defeated Alpha Academy.

* R-Truth pinned Miz when Karrion Kross and crew came out and distracted him. They tossed Truth back in for Miz to attack.

* Bron Breakker She pinned Kofi Kingston.

* Tiffany Stratton & Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez ended in a DQ/no contest when Nia Jax attacked.