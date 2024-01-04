WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 1/1/2024

The Rock appeared on the January 1st, 2024 “Day 1” edition of WWE RAW, which drew an overall average of 1.751 million viewers on the USA Network with a 0.60 18-49 demo rating.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics stated, “Rock’s surprise appearance on Raw 10:00-10:15 pm with Jinder Mahal averaged 2.15M viewers and a 0.79 P8-49 rating (1.04M in the demo). By far the highest on the show. Raw overall (1.75M, 0.60 P18-49) had its best rating since the Nov. 27 post-Survivor Series episode.”

The quarter following Rock’s appearance received 1.57 million viewers and a 0.57 18-49 demo rating. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre drew 1.8 million viewers and a 0.61 18-49 demo rating in the final quarter hour.