WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 6/26/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.973 million viewers on the USA Network, up from 1.821 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.61, up from 0.56 the previous week. This was the final RAW show before Saturday’s Money in the Bank PLE. Since April 3, this has been the highest total viewership and key demo rating.

The 18-49 demo had 0.62 in hour one, 0.63 in hour two, and 0.57 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.56 in the first hour, 0.58 in the second, and 0.53 in the third. The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

Hour 1 (8 pm): 2.074 million – last week: 1.885

Hour 2 (9 pm): 2.043 million – last week: 1.901

Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.803 million – last week: 1.677

Last year, the show drew 1.951 million viewers and a 0.54 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

RAW was ranked second in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from first last week.