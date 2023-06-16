WWE Registers To Trademark Chelsea Green’s Ring Name

Chelsea Green.

It’s the ring name that WWE has recently applied to register a trademark for.

WWE’s resident “Karen” had her ring name registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office by WWE on June 12, 2023 for use for wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.

The filing submitted with the U.S.P.T.O. reads as follows:

