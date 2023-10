It looks like WarGames is coming back.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE will bring back the WarGames match concept for this year’s Survivor Series premium live event.

According to the report, The Judgment Day group will likely take part in the bout.

There is no word as to whether or not there will be a women’s WarGames as well.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 takes place on November 25 from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.