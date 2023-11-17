WWE Reportedly Has An “Offer” For A Big International Star

WWE is looking to expand its international market share, whether in Europe, Mexico, or Japan. In addition to their current crop of talent, they will require stars from those markets.

WWE have a lot of interest in an NJPW star, with TNA and AEW expected to be interested as well. However, WWE will be unable to sign them for several months.

As previously reported, WWE is very interested in Giulia, who defeated Willow Nightingale to win the New Japan Strong Women’s Championship. Despite the interest, the NJPW superstar cannot sign with anyone, including WWE, until her contract expires in March.

Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Giulia has received an offer from WWE.

Meltzer wrote, “The Giulia stuff is far more serious as she has an “offer” and obviously Stardom and Rossy Ogawa are aware of it, and she’s close to Ogawa and did have a verbal agreement to work with him next year.”

If she joins WWE and signs an NXT contract, NJPW may match it. If she signs a main roster contract, which starts at $250,000, she will earn significantly more than “she can make in Japan by a wide margin.”