WWE Reportedly Has Big Plans For Travis Scott

Rap superstar Travis Scott played a notable role in Jey Uso’s entrance during the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere episode, where Uso defeated Drew McIntyre. During the entrance, Scott was seen smoking weed, an act that sparked significant fan chatter online.

Scott has a friendly relationship with Triple H, with the two frequently sharing photos on social media, and Triple H making appearances at Scott’s concerts. Despite the unexpected nature of Scott’s actions, WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon reported that WWE was unaware Scott would smoke weed during the segment, and it was not pre-approved. However, there appears to be no backlash from the company.

“We are told there is no heat on Travis Scott for lighting up during his entrance with Jey Uso this past Monday night, according to a source. They were unaware this was going to happen, and was in no way approved by the company. But everyone played it off well, and the show moved along. WWE is said to have major plans for Scott in the future, and we are told this did not impact any future initiatives between the parties.”

Scott’s presence marked a high-profile crossover for WWE as it continues to attract mainstream stars to its programming.