WWE Reportedly Has No Plans To Bring CM Punk Back, Talks Are Currently Dead

Following conflicting reports on whether CM Punk and WWE were in talks to bring him back, it has become clear in recent days that the former WWE star will not be returning to the company.

It was initially reported that the two sides were in talks with Punk about a possible return, but no agreement was reached. WWE talent and a higher-up later confirmed that no talks were taking place.

On Tuesday, it was reported that WWE decided against bringing back CM Punk for the time being, a decision made by Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the talks between the two parties concluded with a “no” on WWE bringing him back.

Meltzer wrote, “It was strong enough that company officials would be willing to say that they have no interest at this point and talks are dead right now. But I was also told not to close the door completely on it because it’s wrestling.”

WWE’s business has been on a roll in recent years, with attendance, merchandise sales, and media rights fees all setting records.