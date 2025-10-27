WWE Reportedly Planning To Offer Raw Star New Contract

Dragon Lee continues to impress within WWE, and according to a new report from PWInsiderElite.com, internal discussions have already begun about securing the high-flying star to a new long-term deal before his current contract expires next year.

The report states that Lee received glowing reviews for his recent performance against Dominik Mysterio at the AAA Héroes Inmortales event over the weekend. His continued momentum, both inside and outside WWE, has positioned him as one of the company’s most promising international stars.

Lee originally signed with WWE in December 2022, beginning his journey with the NXT brand, where he made an immediate impact. He captured the NXT North American Championship in December 2023 before being drafted to Monday Night Raw in the 2024 WWE Draft, aligning with the Latino World Order (LWO).

After transitioning to the main roster, Lee continued his rapid ascent, capturing the WWE Speed Championship in November 2024 and holding it until May 2025. His latest milestone came on the October 20, 2025, episode of Raw, where he teamed with AJ Styles to defeat Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day to win the World Tag Team Championship — his first major title on the main roster.

As of now, WWE has not announced a match for Dragon Lee at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend. However, his growing popularity and consistent in-ring excellence have reportedly made him a priority talent for WWE management heading into 2026.