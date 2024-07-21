WWE Reportedly Signs Top International Women’s Wrestler

According to Fightful Select, despite rumors of WWE being interested in top international women’s pro wrestler Rhio and her recent visit to the WWE Performance Center, she has not yet been offered a deal from the company.

The report also mentioned that Rhio already has a U.S. visa in case she gets the chance to compete in the country in the future, but WWE won’t bring her to the Performance Center if they don’t have any plans of hiring her somewhere down the road.

WWE has reportedly also signed Australian star Delta Brady, but that has yet to be confirmed. However, the company was said to be impressed with her following the recent tryouts in Australia prior to last February’s Elimination Chamber PLE.