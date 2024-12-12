WWE Reveals New St. Bonaventure Legacy Title Belts

WWE issued the following:

WWE® UNVEILS ST. BONAVENTURE LEGACY TITLE BELTS

Officially Licensed Product Now Available for Pre-Order Via WWEShop.com & Fanatics.com

December 12, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today unveiled St. Bonaventure-inspired WWE legacy title belts featuring the official colors and branding of the Bonnies as part of a multi-year licensing deal struck by St. Bonaventure University Athletics and WWE.

The officially licensed product is now available for pre-order at WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com. St. Bonaventure joins such institutions as Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Texas, Penn State and Florida with WWE legacy title belt partnerships.

The partnership includes potential Name Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball players and student-athletes.

“Our goal is to help connect St. Bonaventure athletics with best-in-class brands like WWE,” St. Bonaventure men’s basketball general manager Adrian Wojnarowski said. “Our fans will love the Bonnies-inspired championship title belts, and our student-athletes will be the beneficiaries of the opportunities that come from our alignment with WWE.”

“Woj instinctively understands the intersection of basketball and popular culture. We believe his know how will help bring St. Bonaventure to new heights and we’re excited to be part of their journey,” said WWE President Nick Khan.

The legacy WWE title belt features custom side plates emblazoned with the recently refreshed marks that honor the proud tradition of St. Bonaventure athletics.