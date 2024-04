As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE will be bringing in a YouTube Stunt performers team known as the Ninja Kidz for the reveal of the WrestleMania XL set and the team will be performing a few stunts during the reveal, which the company will show via a video on their social media platforms.

WWE recently released the video of the WrestleMania XL set reveal on their social media platforms and their official Youtube channel, which you can check out below: