WWE Reveals Top RAW Moments Of 2024

In a video shared on WWE’s official YouTube channel, the company unveiled its list of Monday Night RAW’s top 25 moments from 2024.

Here are the top ten moments that defined the year:

#1. Jey Uso winning the Intercontinental Championship – “Yeet”

#2. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turn their backs on Big E – “You left us”

#3. Drew McIntyre breaks CM Punk’s friendship bracelet – “Drew goes too far”

#4. Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed’s ring-destroying Superplex – “Total destruction”

#5. Chad Gable turning heel and attacking Sami Zayn – “Chad Gable snaps”

#6. The Rock brutalizes Cody Rhodes – “The Final Boss brutalizes Cody”

#7. Liv Morgan kisses Dominik Mysterio after defeating Becky Lynch – “Liv and Dom’s first kiss”

#8. Becky Lynch wins the Women’s World Championship battle royal – “Becky Lynch reigns supreme”

#9. Bronson Reed attacks Seth Rollins – “Six Tsunamis for Seth Rollins”

#10. Logan Paul accidentally punches JD McDonagh with Super Bowl rings – “Pat Mahomes loans his Super Bowl rings”