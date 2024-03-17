WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Augusta, GA 3/16/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, GA. Results are courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* R Truth defeats Dominick Mysterio Via DQ Due to Interference, the match becomes a Six-Man Tag Team.

* Six-Man Tag Match: R Truth & The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeat The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Dominick Mysterio

* AJ Styles defeats Carlito

* WWE Women’s World Title Triple Threat Match: Rhea Ripley (c) defeats Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax to retain title

* Sami Zayn defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

* LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa

* OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

* Naomi & Bianca Belair defeat Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane)

* Street Fight Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre