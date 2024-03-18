WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From North Charleston, SC 3/17/2024

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the North Charleston Coliseum from North Charleston, SC. Results are courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
* R Truth defeats Dominick Mysterio Via DQ Due to Interference, the match becomes a Six-Man Tag Team.
* Six-Man Tag Match: R Truth & The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeat The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Dominick Mysterio
* Sami Zayn defeats Shinsuke Nakamura with Helluva Kick
* AJ Styles defeats Carlito with the Calf Crusher
* Naomi & Bianca Belair defeat Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane)
* LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa with Blunt Force Drama
* OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa with a Chokeslam
* WWE Women’s World Title Triple Threat Match: Rhea Ripley (c) defeats Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax to retain title
* Street Fight Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre