WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Palm Desert, CA 3/2/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA. Results are courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa

* OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

* WWE Intercontinental Title Match: GUNTHER (c) defeats Jey Uso

* Eight Man Tag Match: R Truth, The Miz, & DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defeat The Judgment Day (Damian Priest,Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, & Dominick Mysterio

* The New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) defeat The Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

* Six Woman Tag Match: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Naomi defeat Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Iyo Sky)

* Street Fight Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre