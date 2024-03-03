WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Palm Desert, CA 3/2/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA. Results are courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
* LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa
* OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa
* WWE Intercontinental Title Match: GUNTHER (c) defeats Jey Uso
* Eight Man Tag Match: R Truth, The Miz, & DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defeat The Judgment Day (Damian Priest,Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, & Dominick Mysterio
* The New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) defeat The Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
* Six Woman Tag Match: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Naomi defeat Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Iyo Sky)
* Street Fight Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre