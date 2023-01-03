WWE Royal Rumble 2023 To Feature Special Music Performance

A special musical performance will be featured on the first premium live event of the New Year for WWE.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., musical performer Hardy was in attendance in the front row. He would get involved in the Music City Street Fight between Solo Sikoa and Elias.

During the show, it was announced that Hardy will be performing his single, “Sold Out,” which is one of the official theme songs for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view.

Featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view scheduled for Saturday, January 28, 2023 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE (1/28/2023)

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Kofi Kingston, Ricochet or “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, 28 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 1/28 for live WWE Royal Rumble 2023 results coverage from San Antonio, TX.