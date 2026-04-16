WWE Scouting European Talent For Upcoming Tryouts

WWE has invited several European talents to its upcoming tryouts, and many of these independent wrestlers have shared the news on their Twitter (X) and Instagram accounts. Among those invited are Leon Cage, a 19-year-old talent from Wales who is currently working with RevPro, and his tag team partner from this past weekend’s Epic Encounter 2026, Tommy Vril.

Also announcing their invitations are Maddy Morgan, a competitor from PROGRESS and wXw, who recently completed a month-long tour in Marigold, and Daz Black from RevPro/ICW. Other confirmants include Danish wrestler Madison Marley from wXw, former wXw Unified Wrestling Champion Peter Tihanyi, APC Champion Kuro, OTT’s Renzo Rose, and Scottish wrestler Angel Hayze.

There is currently no information on when the tryouts will take place. WWE is touring Europe from May 28th through June 8th and will hold Clash in Italy on May 31st at the Inalpi Arena in Turin.

The most recent WWE tryouts occurred in late February at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and included Dean Malenko’s daughter, Marie, among others.

Doing a 2010 dreaming young boy proud. Extremely grateful and excited to announce I will be attending a WWE TRYOUT. Thank you for everyone who’s helped, supported and pushed me along the way. Can’t wait to see what the future holds@WWERecruit pic.twitter.com/5U03ZI4lsK — Leon Cage (@LeonCage_) April 15, 2026

Wrestling is Ballet 🩰 Excited to announce I will be taking part in the upcoming @WWERecruit UK Tryouts Forever grateful and forever dreaming🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/E0Je17Vd4F — tommy vril (@tommy_vril) April 15, 2026

Surprise I’m so incredibly excited to share that I have been invited to attend @wwe tryout ✨

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This means more to me and every single person who has been by my side this entire journey than you could imagine ❤️#wwe #prowrestler #womenswrestler #maddymorgan #wwetryout pic.twitter.com/LKtl2wI1qq — Maddy Morgan (@maddymorganpw) April 15, 2026

I can’t put into words how grateful I am to be invited to a @wwe tryout! Everyone who knows me knows this is the only dream I’ve ever had in life I cannot wait to show everyone what the Orbit Breaker is all about! pic.twitter.com/mc9Oj6IhFb — ORBîT BREAKER • 𝐃𝐚𝐳 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 (@pw_daz) April 15, 2026

I’m beyond excited to announce that I’ve been invited to a WWE TRYOUT!

A dream I’ve had for as long as I can remember!

Let’s do this🇩🇰✨ pic.twitter.com/HOZZIkdXQX — Madison Marley マディソン・マーリー (@Madison_Marley_) April 15, 2026

ITS OFFICIAL 🤩‼️ Incredibly grateful and so excited to be able to announce I’ve been invited by @WWE to their upcoming tryout 🥹 Endless thanks to everyone who’s supported me along the way, I couldn’t have done it without you all💫 2026 will be one for the books 💭🥰✨ pic.twitter.com/oESIuL4olN — Angel Hayze エンジェル・ヘイズ (@AngelHayzeUK) April 15, 2026