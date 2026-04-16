WWE Scouting European Talent For Upcoming Tryouts

WWE has invited several European talents to its upcoming tryouts, and many of these independent wrestlers have shared the news on their Twitter (X) and Instagram accounts. Among those invited are Leon Cage, a 19-year-old talent from Wales who is currently working with RevPro, and his tag team partner from this past weekend’s Epic Encounter 2026, Tommy Vril.
Also announcing their invitations are Maddy Morgan, a competitor from PROGRESS and wXw, who recently completed a month-long tour in Marigold, and Daz Black from RevPro/ICW. Other confirmants include Danish wrestler Madison Marley from wXw, former wXw Unified Wrestling Champion Peter Tihanyi, APC Champion Kuro, OTT’s Renzo Rose, and Scottish wrestler Angel Hayze.
There is currently no information on when the tryouts will take place. WWE is touring Europe from May 28th through June 8th and will hold Clash in Italy on May 31st at the Inalpi Arena in Turin.
The most recent WWE tryouts occurred in late February at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and included Dean Malenko’s daughter, Marie, among others.
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