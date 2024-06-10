WWE Set To Add New Member To The Bloodline

WWE appears to be adding another member to its roster just as several of its stars are deciding whether to stay or leave.

In recent months, WWE has signed Tonga Loa and Tonga Toma from NJPW, who are part of The Bloodline faction. They’re also bringing Giulia in after she finishes up her obligations in Japan. Jacob Fatus from MLW is also expected to join WWE shortly.

BodySlam.net reports NJPW Star Hikuleo’s contract with Dominion expired on June 9th, 2024. Many people believed he was done with the company. According to the report, sources believe he will join WWE.

What makes this even more intriguing is that if he signs with WWE, he will most likely be a part of the current Bloodline storyline. Hikuleo is Tama Tonga’s half-brother and the adoptive son of WWE legend Haku.

It’s unclear when Hikuleo will make his WWE television debut.