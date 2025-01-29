WWE Set To Announce ‘Clash In Paris’ PLE For August 31

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is gearing up to officially announce ‘Clash in Paris,’ a major Premium Live Event set to take place on Sunday, August 31st, at Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France.

The report states:

“Sources tell us that WWE is set to announce a PLE titled ‘Clash in Paris,’ scheduled for Sunday, August 31, at Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. An announcement is said to be imminent and could come any day now. 🇫🇷”

This marks WWE’s continued expansion into international markets, following the success of events like Clash at the Castle in the UK and Backlash in France. Paris La Défense Arena, one of Europe’s largest indoor stadiums, will serve as the perfect venue for WWE’s return to France, promising an electric atmosphere and a historic night for fans.

Expect an official announcement from WWE soon as anticipation builds for what could be one of 2025’s biggest international PLEs.