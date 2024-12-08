WWE Set To Break Attendance Records At 2025 Elimination Chamber In Toronto

WWE will bring the Elimination Chamber PLE to Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday, March 1, 2025, marking the event’s second year in an overseas stadium.

This follows this year’s record-breaking Chamber event in Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, where Rhea Ripley headlined against Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship. WWE has advertised John Cena’s final appearance in Toronto for the upcoming event.

This will be WWE’s first event at Rogers Centre since WrestleMania 18 in 2022, headlined by a match between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Hulk Hogan. The Rogers Centre also hosted Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that “the expectation, and really it’s a lock, the show will set the all-time gate record for Canada.”

WrestleMania 18 holds the record with $3,846,033. Since then, ticket prices have surged due to inflation and increased demand for the company’s products. Meltzer stated: “WWE stadium shows are going to do in excess of $5 million and in a market like Toronto, likely significantly more.”

WWE will return with its next PLE, the Royal Rumble, next year.