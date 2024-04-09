WWE Set To Push The Envelope On Technology When Netflix Deal Starts

WWE SVP Marty Miller recently spoke with The Verge on a number of topics including how the company will continue to innovate technologically and push the envelope on every aspect once their deal with Netflix starts.

Miller said, “It’s just an amazing increase in technology that allows us to do bigger and better things; more 3D stuff versus 2D. When Netflix starts, we’ll definitely be pushing the envelope on every aspect of technology. Not technology just because it’s new; we want technology that directly relates to the WWE and makes our product better.”