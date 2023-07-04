WWE SmackDown At Madison Square Garden On Friday Is Nearly Sold Out

WWE will hold a SmackDown TV event at Madison Square Garden in New York City this Friday.

The show features Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, The Usos, Bobby Lashley, Bayley, Solo Sikoa, United States Champion Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, The Street Profits, AJ Styles, and LA Knight, among others.

The arena also advertises World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defending his title against Damian Priest, in what is expected to be a dark match.

“Tribal Court: The Trial of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns,” Theory vs. Sheamus, AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, and a Grayson Waller Effect with guest Edge have all been announced for the show.

This is the fallout to last Saturday’s Money in the Bank PLE.

WrestleTix recently reported that the show had sold 12,527 tickets, with 114 still available. It has a capacity of 12,641 seats. It should be noted that this was before WWE announced the Trial of Reigns, which is likely to have resulted in a significant increase in ticket sales, so the show may already be sold out.