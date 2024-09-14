WWE SmackDown Match Producers For 9/13 Show At Climate Pledge Arena

The match and segment producers for the September 13, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown have been revealed.

According to Fightful Select, the following producers worked these matches and segments on the 9/13 show from Seattle, WA.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (9/13/2024)



* Cage Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

* Michin vs. Piper Niven: Petey Williams

* Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. A-Town Down Under: Jason Jordan

* Nia Jax promo with Bayley: Jason Jordan

* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes: Petey Williams

* Nick Aldis, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes promo: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

* Dark Match: Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows: Nick Aldis

* Dark Match: Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Petey Williams

* WWE Speed: Elektra Lopez vs. Kairi Sane: Nick Aldis