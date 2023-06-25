WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership And Rating (6/23/2023)

According to the TV Ratings Guide, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown dipped in viewership and ratings from the previous week.

The episode drew 2.25 million viewers, a decrease from the preliminary (2.278 million) and final (2.43 million) numbers for the June 16th show.

Friday night’s WWE SmackDown received a 0.55 overnight rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a decrease from last week’s preliminary (0.6) and final (0.67) ratings.

WWE SmackDown remained the top network television show on Friday night, with the highest 18-49 rating by a wide margin. With a 0.18 rating, a rerun of FOX’s Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge came in second.

In terms of viewership, WWE SmackDown ranked fifth, trailing reruns of Blue Bloods (2.8 million), SWAT (2.63 million), Dateline (2.40 million), and Fire Country (2.32 million).