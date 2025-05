WWE SmackDown is back tonight.

The blue brand returns from Savannah, Georgia’s Enmarket Arena tonight, live at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Scheduled for tonight’s show are the following matches:

* WWE Tag Team Championships: Street Profits vs. Fraxiom

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Charlotte Flair vs. Zelina Vega vs. Giulia

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Aleister Black vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.