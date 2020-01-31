WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will take place from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma with the fallout from the WWE Royal Rumble.

WWE has announced a special Super SmackDown theme for tonight’s episode on FOX. The following matches were announced:

* Sheamus vs. Shorty G

* Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* The Miz and John Morrison vs. Heavy Machinery vs. The Revival vs. Lucha House Party to determine Super ShowDown opponents for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defends against Braun Strowman

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live SmackDown coverage, and join us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show.