Shotzi Opens Up About WWE Experience

Despite exiting WWE earlier this year, Shotzi is looking back with appreciation for her time in the company—especially her impactful early run in NXT. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, the former WWE star opened up about her five-year journey and why her first year-and-a-half in the black-and-gold brand stood out as the pinnacle.

“I am so grateful for my time,” Shotzi said, clearly emotional yet reflective. “My year and a half that I had at NXT when I first started was the greatest year of my life. I was the happiest I had ever been.”

Shotzi elaborated that the early NXT era allowed her to be her most authentic self, both creatively and personally.

“I felt like people really understood me, and I felt like I was presenting myself the way I wanted people to view me.”

That sense of creative freedom and alignment with her character helped fuel a run that connected with fans and peers alike.

In addition to career highlights, Shotzi praised the backstage culture within WWE’s women’s locker room.

“The locker room is honestly so surprisingly great… the women are awesome and they all have each other’s backs.”

“Going into WWE, it’s a little intimidating… but I’m just so thankful that I got to be a part of that for the five years that I was there.”

Shotzi’s reflections come as she prepares for her next chapter, including a highly teased appearance at MLW’s Summer of the Beasts in June.

While her WWE journey has ended for now, it’s clear Shotzi remains proud of the foundation it provided—and especially of the unforgettable time she had in NXT.

