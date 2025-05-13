Pat McAfee Believes GUNTHER Might Be In GOAT Conversations One Day

Following his hard-fought battle against GUNTHER at WWE Backlash this past Saturday in St. Louis, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the encounter during Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show. Though McAfee ultimately passed out in the rear-naked choke applied by “The Ring General,” the SmackDown commentator said he took pride in standing toe-to-toe with the dominant former Intercontinental Champion.

“The body is a little battered and bruised,” McAfee admitted. “Me and Gunther had a moment in time where I believe I showcased to him something that he showed a little respect… I showed him I wasn’t scared to eat one of those [chops] if need be.”

McAfee, who entered the match representing Michael Cole after weeks of tension between Cole and GUNTHER, revealed that the match lasted longer than expected.

“This went a lot longer than I thought it was going to be,” McAfee said, crediting the electric St. Louis crowd for fueling him. “I think the first chop popped both of my eardrums, the sound.”

Despite the loss, McAfee felt he earned the Austrian powerhouse’s respect—especially with a subtle gesture at the match’s conclusion.

“To Gunther’s credit, him giving me the head nod at the end, I think he acknowledged what happened in there. I think he was waiting until it was on camera to be able to do that.”

McAfee praised GUNTHER’s poise, power, and presence, stating:

“He might be in GOAT conversations when it’s all said and done.”

McAfee closed the segment with a lighthearted apology to his colleague:

“Michael Cole, I’m sorry I couldn’t get us the win. At least I think the guy who was bullying your old ass around knows we’re willing to fight if we have to.”

While the match left McAfee worse for wear, the performance may go down as one of his most valiant efforts yet—and a moment that showcased GUNTHER’s continued rise as one of WWE’s most feared and respected competitors.