The Miz To Host New ‘American Gladiators’ Reboot On Amazon Prime Video

WWE Superstar The Miz (Mike Mizanin) has officially been announced as the host of the upcoming reboot of the iconic competition series American Gladiators, set to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The new version of the legendary show is being developed by MGM Alternative, and production is already underway.

The Miz broke the news on social media, expressing his excitement and personal connection to the classic series:

“I’m beyond excited to announce that I’m the new host of AMERICAN GLADIATORS! The 10-year-old me is absolutely SCREAMING—this show was such a huge part of my childhood. I used to watch it with my dad, and being part of its return is bringing back so many amazing memories.”

The WWE Grand Slam Champion added:

“To the fans, we are working hard to create something truly incredible that honors the original while bringing fresh energy to a whole new generation… Get ready!!! AMERICAN GLADIATORS IS BACK, and it’s bigger and bolder than ever!”

The original American Gladiators aired from 1989 to 1996 and became a pop culture phenomenon. It featured amateur contestants taking on a colorful cast of “Gladiators” in extreme physical challenges like Joust, Assault, Powerball, and the infamous Eliminator. The show spawned international spinoffs, video games, and a wave of merchandise.

This new iteration, dubbed a “cultural revival,” is expected to blend nostalgia with modern flair. Classic events are slated to return alongside brand new challenges, and the Gladiator roster will be made up of bodybuilders, CrossFit champions, Division I athletes, and more.

Miz’s appointment seems like a natural fit. With charisma honed through years on WWE TV, reality shows like Miz & Mrs., and even Dancing With the Stars, the two-time WWE Champion brings experience in both entertainment and athletic storytelling — essential traits for a show like American Gladiators.

This marks the second time a WWE star has hosted the rebooted franchise. In 2008, Hulk Hogan co-hosted NBC’s revival alongside Laila Ali. That version ran for two seasons and introduced a new generation to the Gladiator phenomenon.

No official release date has been confirmed yet, but Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman and American Gladiators are both expected to launch in Fall 2025 as part of WWE’s expanding presence in crossover entertainment.

No official release date has been confirmed yet, but Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman and American Gladiators are both expected to launch in Fall 2025 as part of WWE's expanding presence in crossover entertainment.