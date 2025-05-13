Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Long-Awaited Evolution 2 Event

A second WWE Evolution Premium Live Event (PLE) appears to be gaining serious internal traction, with new reports suggesting potential dates and venues for the long-awaited return of the company’s all-women’s showcase.

According to BodySlam.net, WWE initially explored hosting Evolution 2 on July 5th, 2025, at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut. However, a follow-up from PWInsiderElite.com reveals that another option is being strongly considered — the weekend of July 12th in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Discussions within WWE are reportedly considering ‘the weekend of 7/12 in Atlanta’ as a possible spot for Evolution 2,” PWInsider stated. That would place the PLE on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Adding to the buzz, WWE is also said to be planning a Saturday Night’s Main Event taping in Atlanta that same weekend, potentially creating a blockbuster double-feature from the city.

While fans have long clamored for the return of Evolution — WWE’s first and only all-women’s pay-per-view held in 2018 — sources emphasize that plans are not yet finalized. Still, the current chatter suggests WWE is actively working to bring the groundbreaking concept back to life, nearly seven years after its historic debut.

As of now, no talent or matches have been confirmed for the rumored show. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on WWE Evolution 2 as more details emerge.