WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (1/13/23); Title Match, Royal Rumble Build

WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin tonight, continuing the Road to Royal Rumble.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend his title against Braun Strowman on SmackDown. Kevin Owens will square off against Sami Zayn.

In addition to the Superstars announced for matches, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, The Brawling Brutes, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day are advertised on the WWE Events and arena websites.

Rousey appears to be making her first appearance since losing the title to Flair earlier this month.

The current announced lineup for tonight is as follows:

* Royal Rumble build continues

* Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Sami Zayn

