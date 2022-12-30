WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return

The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena.

On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Aside from the Superstars announced for a match on tonight’s show, the WWE Events website and the arena website have Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Bray Wyatt, and Liv Morgan advertised.

For tonight’s SmackDown, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* Lacey Evans returns to action

* Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends against Raquel Rodriguez

* John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns