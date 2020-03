WWE Smackdown will air from Buffalo NY tonight with the final build-up for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show-

-Bray Wyatt returns with Fire Fly Fun House

-NWO members appear on A Moment Of Bliss

-6 Team Gauntlet Match with winners earning right to enter Elimination Chamber last

-Naomi & Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley

Be sure to join us at 8PM Eastern Time for live coverage.