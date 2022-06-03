WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/3)

The WWE SmackDown on FOX Hell In a Cell go-home edition will air live tonight from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

As of this writing, the only item revealed for tonight’s SmackDown is the return of Madcap Moss, who was defeated by Happy Baron Corbin a few weeks ago. Moss is expected to return tonight with a new look or gimmick, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Tonight’s episode will feature RAW Superstars AJ Styles and The Miz. Styles vs. Miz is the likely dark main event in the arena.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not planned for tonight’s show, but Drew McIntyre, The New Day, and the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is scheduled according to the arena website.

While it has not been confirmed, WWE has teased Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura to confront The Usos.

